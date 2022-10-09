Wyoming Cowboys rallied one another for much-needed road win at New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – Frank Crum gave an unprompted but spot-on assessment walking off the field here on Saturday night.

“We needed that,” the right tackle said after singing the fight song with brown and gold-clad fans in the northeast corner of University Stadium.

Wyoming certainly needed the 27-14 victory over New Mexico to remain relevant in the Mountain West race.

Craig Bohl and his staff needed to make some strong counter moves after Danny Gonzales and Rocky Long tried to put the Pokes in checkmate with an aggressive 14-0 open.

The defense needed to gut it out without injured starters Cole Godbout, Keonte Glinton and Wyett Ekeler.

And Crum and his offensive line mates needed to respond after getting pushed around by San Jose State in a 33-16 loss a week earlier.

The Cowboys (4-3, 2-1) continued the sleepwalk from the second half against the Spartans (4-1, 2-0) – who suddenly appear to be the team to beat in the West Division – through a fruitless first quarter against the Lobos (2-4, 0-3).

But the visitors were a lively bunch while finishing the game with 27 unanswered points over the final three quarters for UW’s first road win of the season.

“We came out and the locker room was dead. We analyzed why,” Bohl said of the disappointing SJSU defeat, which followed taxing games against Air Force and BYU. “One of the things was we were a tired football team last week. So this week, as complicated as what we had to go through on offense and defense, we cut practice back and we spent more time in the film room. Our strength and conditioning staff did a great job to make sure that we were on point with our speed.”

The Pokes said they were a step slow defensively early on because New Mexico was throwing the kitchen sink at them, including rotating three different quarterbacks and running some triple-option.

The Lobos opened the game with a 16-play, 75 yard drive punctuated with a 2-yard touchdown scamper by starting QB Miles Kendrick.

After a three-and-out by the Pokes, third-string QB Justin Holaday ran for an 8-yard touchdown with 3:18 remaining in the first quarter.

“Coach (Jay) Sawvel was talking to us after the game and that was about as worse of a start as we could have,” Gavin Meyer, who filled in admirably for Godbout at nose tackle, said of the defensive coordinator’s postgame message. “But then we really popped back after those first two drives, settled down, really came together as a defense. We knew what they were going to come at us with, settled down and took it to them and really just focused on us.”

UW allowed 146 yards on the two scoring drives and 173 yards the rest of the game while finishing with 6.0 sacks and 8.0 tackles for loss.

Cam Stone’s 38-yard pick-six with 1:09 remaining – the secondary’s first interception against an FBS opponent this season – put the win on ice.

“It felt really good,” Stone said. “I figured I was going to get one that game, I didn’t know when. I’m happy I got it when I got it though. Shout out to the rest of the guys on my defense.”

Middle linebacker Easton Gibbs finished with a team-high 13 tackles and Wrook Brown, making his first career start for an injured Glinton, added 10 tackles. The duo also shared a sack.

Meyer had 2.0 sacks and blocked a field goal subbing for Godbout at nose tackle. Defensive ends Braden Siders, Oluwaseyi Omotosho and DeVonne Harris combined for 4.0 sacks and 5.0 tackles for loss.

“I remember on the sideline we were saying this isn’t going to be like last week,” Brown said when asked about the mindset after falling behind by two touchdowns. “We got kicked in the mouth last week and didn’t ever exactly come back. So the energy, we were thinking about that, and being vocal about the San Jose week.”

Quarterback Andrew Peasley, who threw an interception on the first snap of the second half against the Spartans, led the offense on a 7-play, 75-yard scoring drive out of the halftime locker room against the Lobos.

Tight end Treyton Welch caught touchdown passes from Peasley of 47 and 29 yards to pull the Pokes even at 14-14.

“I feel like we came out of halftime with some juice,” Peasley said. “I think some dudes were tired of not scoring touchdowns. It felt good to score on the opening drive of the second half and I feel like that switched the momentum to us.”

John Hoyland made field goals of 27 and 19 yards before Stone’s defensive touchdown.

As the Pokes walked into the visiting locker room somewhat subdued, offensive coordinator Tim Polasek implored them to celebrate and enjoy the win.

It was needed.

“That’s what I love about this team is the accountability,” Peasley said. “People really want to improve each week. I think that’s always a good thing, and we can move forward with that.”

UW enters a much-needed open date before hosting Utah State for homecoming on Oct. 22 at War Memorial Stadium.