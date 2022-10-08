Wyoming Cowboys rally from early deficit to win road game at New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico – The gray-blue October sky here was supposed to be decorated with a floating tapestry Saturday.

Rainstorms made the conditions, which are typically ideal when the soft winds are streaming between the Rio Grande Valley and the Sandia Mountains, unsafe for pilots navigating overhead and the Albuquerque International Balloon Festival’s 50th anniversary was paused.

It turns out Craig Bohl and the Cowboys were also not full of hot air when they talked about turning the tables on the Lobos after two bitter losses the past two seasons.

Wyoming overcame a sluggish start by scoring 27 unanswered points in a 27-14 victory over New Mexico in front of a crowd of 14,226 at University Stadium.

Andrew Peasley threw two touchdown passes to Treyton Welch and connected with the tight end for a key third-down conversion down the stretch.

Cam Stone returned an interception for a 38-yard touchdown with 1:09 remaining to seal the first road win of the season for the Cowboys (4-3, 2-1 Mountain West).

Easton Gibbs finished with 13 tackles to lead UW’s shorthanded defense.

The Cowboys were without two key starters, nose tackle Cole Godbout and nickelback Keonte Glinton, due to injuries. Sophomore Gavin Meyer filled in on the defensive line and redshirt freshman Wrook Brown started in the secondary.

Safety Wyett Ekeler went down on the first snap of the game and did not return. Running back Titus Swen and wide receiver Wyatt Wieland were also shaken up in the first half but played on.

UW had a first-and-goal at the 9 after a 43-yard reception by Swen and a personal foul on the Lobos.

After Peasley escaped a sack and completed a pass to tight end Colin O’Brien, UW decided to send John Hoyland out for a 19-yard field goal instead of attempting to stick the dagger in on fourth down from the 3.

The Pokes led 20-14 with 8:32 remaining and the defense immediately forced a three-and-out.

After UW’s next drive stalled out, Ryan Marquez downed a 36-yard punt by Clayton Stewart at the New Mexico 1-yard line.

That led to Stone’s pick-six.

The Cowboys opened the second half with a 7-play, 75-yard scoring drive that started with a 26-yard run by Swen and ended with a 29-yard touchdown pass from Peasley to Welch to tie the score 14-14.

UW right tackle Frank Crum was called for a personal foul and two different Lobos were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct penalties after one play.

The Pokes took their first lead after Stewart’s 47-yard punt was muffed by return man Andrew Erickson. Freshman long snapper Carson York hustled down the field to recover the fumble at the New Mexico 13-yard line.

The Lobos were able to limit the damage to a 27-yard field goal by Hoyland that gave UW a 17-14 advantage with 6:09 remaining in the third quarter.

Stewart’s 41-yard punt out of his own end zone was returned 29 yards by Jer’Marius Lewis to the UW 12.

The Pokes forced a 23-yard field goal attempt which was blocked by Meyer to preserve the lead entering the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys trailed 14-7 at the intermission after getting outgained 220-149 in total yards and 128-72 in rushing yards.

Peasley connected with tight end Welch for 47-yard touchdown on a third-and-10 to get the visitors within one score.

Defensive ends Braden Siders and Oluwaseyi Omotosho had sacks to force a three-and-out and UW took possession at its own 49-yard line.

But the Pokes were unable to take advantage of the field position as Peasley’s deep shot on third down sailed over hobbling wide receiver Wieland.

A handful of missed tackles by UW’s defense allowed the Lobos to get in field goal range in the final seconds of the second quarter, but George Steinkamp’s 45-yard field as time expired hit the right upright.

The Lobos opened the game with their longest drive of the season – a 16-play, 75 yard march that burned 7:08 off the clock and included New Mexico’s first fourth-down conversion of the campaign.

Miles Kendrick completed a 9-yard screen pass on a third-and-8 and scored on a 2-yard touchdown run to make the score 7-0.

After a three-and-out by the Pokes, Kendrick completed a 31-yard pass to Andrew Erickson and third-string quarterback Justin Holaday ran for an 8-yard touchdown to extend the New Mexico lead to 14-0 with 3:18 remaining in the first quarter.

The Lobos had a 146-7 advantage in total yards at that point.

UW finally started to move the chains with a 10-yard run by McNeely and a roughing the passer call against New Mexico, but Peasley threw a backwards swing pass to Swen on a third-and-6 for a loss of 8.

This story will be updated.