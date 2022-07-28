Wyoming Cowboys RB Titus Swen named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

University of Wyoming running back Titus Swen was named to the Paul Hornung Award preseason watch list on Thursday.
The 5-foot-11, 206-pound junior rushed for 785 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns last season for the Cowboys (7-6). Swen averaged 5.95 yards per carry, which was the second-best mark in the Mountain West. Last season he rushed for 169 yards, including a 98-yard TD, in a victory at MW champ Utah State and ran for 166 in the Pokes' Border War victory over Colorado State.
Swen also led the team with 231 yards on 12 kickoff returns and caught five passes for 24 yards. Swen finished second on the team with 1,040 all-purpose yards.
The Hornung Award is presented to the most versatile player in college football.