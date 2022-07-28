Wyoming Cowboys RB Titus Swen named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

The 5-foot-11, 206-pound junior rushed for 785 yards and a team-best seven touchdowns last season for the Cowboys (7-6). Swen averaged 5.95 yards per carry, which was the second-best mark in the Mountain West. Last season he rushed for 169 yards, including a 98-yard TD, in a victory at MW champ Utah State and ran for 166 in the Pokes' Border War victory over Colorado State.