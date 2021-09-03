Wyoming Cowboys ready for it to 'feel like old times' against Montana State

LARAMIE – About every 100 years or so, Wyoming and Montana State get together for a football party after missing out on the fun during a pandemic.
Neither program played a game in 1918 due to the deadly influenza pandemic. The Cowboys defeated the Bobcats 6-0 in Casper during the 1919 season.
Last year was miserable for both UW, which finished 2-4 during an abbreviated 2020 schedule, and Montana State, which did not play at all due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Both programs are looking for a fresh start when the Cowboys host the Bobcats in the 2021 opener Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., ESPN+).
"We technically got back and played last year,” UW super senior defensive end Garrett Crall said. “But it’s really going to feel back (to normal) come Saturday when we’re in the War and there’s about 30,000 people screaming. It’s going to feel like old times.”
Sean Chambers, back in the starting lineup after suffering a season-ending leg injury on the third snap of the delayed season last October at Nevada, plans to light up the scoreboard after UW’s 2020 passing game resembled the 1919 offense at times without a healthy quarterback.
First-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek will try to keep Montana State’s experienced defense guessing after the Cowboys averaged 219.5 yards rushing (14th in the FBS) and 153.3 yards passing (113th) during Brent Vigen’s final season calling plays for the Pokes.
“It’s a thing that everyone deserves, especially our defense. They want to stay off the field a little longer,” Chambers said. “We have a really good game plan going into this week. I’m really excited to go out there and show off the passing game. …
“I just feel like more of a complete quarterback going out there. Coach Polasek has done a good job of coaching all of us up and helping us become better quarterbacks. That’s the big thing that feels different about this year.”
The Bobcats haven’t played since losing to North Dakota State, where Vigen helped Craig Bohl win three consecutive FCS national championships before they moved from Fargo to rebuild UW together, in the 2019 national semifinals.
Now Vigen, UW’s offensive coordinator the previous seven seasons, will be making his debut as Montana State’s head coach against a roster of familiar faces.
“My family had a great seven years there. That was the people,” Vigen said of his return to Laramie. “We met some of our best friends that will be our friends forever. I think that’s what meant the most to my wife (Molly) and I and our kids.”
Vigen, who said Chambers had shown dramatic improvement entering the ill-fated 2020 season, will counter with North Carolina State transfer Matt McKay at quarterback. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior is also looking for some redemption after getting benched with the Wolf Pack following a start against Florida State in 2019.
UW’s defense, which ranked 16th in yards allowed (328 per game) during coordinator Jay Sawvel’s first season, should be even better with 2020 opt-outs and injured players returning to the rotation.
“One thing we’ve kind of taken into this offseason is that championship mindset,” said linebacker Chad Muma, a preseason Butkus Award candidate. “Through our workouts and everything we attack, we’ve got to have that championship mindset and take things to that next level. The leadership that we have with the guys coming back has been huge for that.”
UW’s defensive line is so deep that Solomon Byrd and Victor Jones, two of the more talented pass rushers in the Mountain West, will be coming off the bench behind Jaylen Pate and Crall.
Ravontae Holt has fought his way back from a third torn ACL to reclaim the starting defensive tackle spot next to starting nose tackle Cole Godbout.
The competition during fall camp between the unit and the offensive line, which Bohl says is the strength of the team, should have the Cowboys ready to win the line of scrimmage against the smaller Bobcats from the Big Sky Conference.
Considering UW still has star running back Xazavian Valladay, coupled with Vigen’s penchant for running the ball, perhaps this will be a throwback game.
“Montana State has always been a physical program through the years,” said Bohl, who was 1-1 against the Bobcats during his time at North Dakota State. “They have a great deal of pride in their program being from Bozeman. It’s kind of a hearty, tough mentality. Coach Vigen is certainly going to embody that. He has always been a guy that has really believed in having a physical football team. …