Wyoming Cowboys ready for it to 'feel like old times' against Montana State

UW’s defense, which ranked 16th in yards allowed (328 per game) during coordinator Jay Sawvel’s first season, should be even better with 2020 opt-outs and injured players returning to the rotation.

“One thing we’ve kind of taken into this offseason is that championship mindset,” said linebacker Chad Muma, a preseason Butkus Award candidate. “Through our workouts and everything we attack, we’ve got to have that championship mindset and take things to that next level. The leadership that we have with the guys coming back has been huge for that.”

UW’s defensive line is so deep that Solomon Byrd and Victor Jones, two of the more talented pass rushers in the Mountain West, will be coming off the bench behind Jaylen Pate and Crall.

Ravontae Holt has fought his way back from a third torn ACL to reclaim the starting defensive tackle spot next to starting nose tackle Cole Godbout.

The competition during fall camp between the unit and the offensive line, which Bohl says is the strength of the team, should have the Cowboys ready to win the line of scrimmage against the smaller Bobcats from the Big Sky Conference.

Considering UW still has star running back Xazavian Valladay, coupled with Vigen’s penchant for running the ball, perhaps this will be a throwback game.