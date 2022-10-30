Wyoming Cowboys ready for November to remember after win at Hawaii

LARAMIE – It was last call at the Buckhorn Bar by the time the game stopped streaming on phones and tablets here.

There was a lot to celebrate early Sunday morning after Wyoming’s 27-20 victory over Hawaii at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex in Honolulu.

The Cowboys (6-3 overall, 4-1 Mountain West), picked to finish fifth in the Mountain Division, remain in contention with preseason favorite Boise State entering November.

UW flew from Oahu to the mainland with the Paniolo Trophy for the first time since 1997. The traveling trophy will have company inside the High Altitude Performance Center with the Bridger Rifle and the Bronze Boot.

Craig Bohl’s young team is also bowl eligible after winning its third consecutive game.

The head coach was a happy camper during a postgame Zoom with the media, despite an off night in the passing game from Andrew Peasley (76 yards, two interceptions) and running back Titus Swen leaving the game to enter the concussion protocol after five carries for 14 yards against the Warriors (2-7, 1-3 MW).

“I would have said that’s kind of a stretch,” Bohl said when asked if he thought the Pokes would be in the hunt for a MW championship a few months ago. “We had so many questions. Even during fall camp there were some deep concerns I had about our team. But this group has taken to coaching and they continue to get better. We’re playing meaningful games.

“There’s an old saying, remember November, and we’re going to be in November playing really important football games.”

For the first time in Bohl’s nine seasons, UW rushed for over 300 yards in back-to-back games.

Swen led the way with 160 yards and three touchdowns during the 28-14 win over Utah State last week.

D.Q. James, who added 120 yards on just 10 carries as the Pokes piled up 330 yards against the Aggies, finished with a career-high 179 yards against Hawaii.

James, who was originally committed to the Warriors before flipping to UW, averaged 12.8 yards per carry with runs of 74, 21, 17 and 15 yards.

“It feels good knowing that hard work pays off,” said James, who has nine explosive plays in the last two games after dealing with a hamstring injury most of the season. “All my yards goes towards (the offensive line). Couldn’t do it without them.”

The Cowboys started the game slowly and trailed 10-0 early in the second quarter.

A 50-yard interception return for a touchdown by nickelback Wrook Brown was taken off the scoreboard due to a questionable roughing the passer penalty against linebacker Cole DeMarzo.

“That was a pick-six and it’s going to change the whole momentum of the game,” Bohl said. “What we were told was our player hit the passer late. I mentioned that he was pushed into the passer. They couldn’t get clarification on that.

“Then we moved on. I thought our team really responded well because that was a big swing in momentum and we stayed in the fight.”

Peasley ran for a 35-yard touchdown, and John Hoyland made field goals of 34 and 38 yards to give UW a 13-10 lead.

Hawaii was only able to convert the two interceptions, which were both made by emerging defensive star Peter Manuma, into a total of three points.

“There were a couple of times we could have had our sword broken, and those guys bowed up,” Bohl said of the defense, which held the Warriors to 6-for-17 on third-down conversions and made a key fourth-down stop in the fourth quarter. “Picks are going to happen. We don’t like them, but I thought our defense responded really well.”

The score was tied when Dawaiian McNeely delivered a 61-yard touchdown run to give the Pokes a 27-20 lead with 12:09 remaining.

McNeely only had four carries but finished with 81 yards (20.3 per attempt) as part of UW’s dominant 365-yard performance on the ground.

“I’m very speechless. We needed that,” James said of McNeely’s first touchdown scamper since the Ball State game in September 2021. “That brought us back. The energy was falling down a little bit. Once he hit that, I felt good, felt comfortable.”

Peasley was 7-for-15 passing with no touchdowns and the two turnovers, but he made up for it in the ground game with 71 net yards rushing and two scores.

Joshua Cobbs, who has been quiet in recent weeks, had three catches for 50 yards, including a 25-yard reception on a third-and-15 that set up Peasley’s 4-yard touchdown run to give UW a 27-13 lead with 4:12 remaining.

“I thought Andrew Peasley competed extremely hard,” Bohl said. “He can play better, but he competed like a champion.”

Brayden Schrager threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Zion Bowens with 1:40 remaining to make it a one-score game, but Cobbs recovered the ensuing onside kick after it bounced off Wyatt Wieland to secure the victory.

The Cowboys will enter another timely open date with a win and extra time to heal.

In addition to Swen, several key players – including left tackle Eric Abojei, defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole and long snapper Carson York – were injured during the game.

Peasley also had his throwing hand examined after absorbing a big hit.

“A whole lot better than it felt in 2018, I’ll tell you that,” right guard Zach Watts said of what it felt like to get Bohl’s first win in Honolulu. “That was a tough flight flying back right after the game, losing last second. I was just a bright-eyed freshman. I was tired and I couldn’t imagine actually playing in it.”

UW will play at Colorado State on Nov. 12 at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. If Bohl’s team can go 3-for-3 in trophy games, it will set up a massive home game against the Broncos (6-2, 5-0 MW) on Nov. 19 at War Memorial Stadium.

Both games will kick off at 5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network.

“We’re not really worried about a bowl game right now, we have our mind set on one goal and that’s a conference championship,” cornerback Cam Stone said after making a career-high three pass breakups. “If a bowl happens a bowl happens. We want the conference championship.”