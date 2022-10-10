Wyoming Cowboys ready to hit refresh button during bye week

LARAMIE – Refresh.

That’s the first “R” word Wyoming’s coaching staff will emphasize to the players during a much-needed bye week.

Craig Bohl also said the Pokes will "recalibrate" some aspects of their scheme, including offensive tweaks in the red zone. The head coach also said the staff will do some recruiting without a game to prepare for this weekend.

The Cowboys (4-3, 2-1 Mountain West) certainly entered the open date in a much more relaxed mood after getting the New Mexico monkey off their back with the 27-14 victory over the Lobos on Saturday night in Albuquerque.

UW overcame an early 14-0 deficit before flying back to Laramie with its first road win of the season.

“We started out kind of in a fog, particularly defensively. We were on our heels,” Bohl said during his Monday press conference. “We created some adversity for ourselves. Then you need to credit New Mexico. I thought they came out with their stingers up ready to play. I’m really proud of how our players and our coaches got back on task. It was not an easy win. Albuquerque has been a really hard place for us to play, just the matchups and everything else.

“But we came back and had a really solid victory. It was a great team win. I thought we played really complementary football.”

Andrew Peasley threw two touchdown passes to Treyton Welch, the defense finished with six sacks and an interception return for a touchdown by Cam Stone and spectacular special teams play was ultimately the difference.

UW was able to end a two-game losing streak to New Mexico and rebounded from back-to-back defeats to BYU and San Jose State.

The combined record of the Pokes’ first six FBS opponents is currently 21-14 (.600). The final five opponents on the regular-season schedule have a combined record of 9-19 (.321).

“We’ll guard heavily against us going into any game thinking, ‘OK, we can just show up,’” offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said.

On paper, the Cowboys will remain one of the youngest teams in the country, but Bohl is pleased with the growth he has witnessed over seven games.

This is not the same wide-eyed group that was thrashed 38-6 at Illinois in August.

Young players like nose tackle Gavin Meyer, nickelback Wrook Brown and right guard Jack Walsh filled in admirably for key starters against the physical Lobos.

Veteran players like right tackle Frank Crum have mentored the next generation and bonded the locker room together.

“It’s been, for me, one of the most enjoyable years that I’ve ever had," Bohl said. "Simply because you don’t know how these guys are going to respond and there’s all this uncertainty. We’re just trying to get better, trying to win the next game. When you have that kind of clarity, it’s a lot of fun.”

Training room

After playing seven consecutive games without a break, the Cowboys need to use this week to get healthier.

Nose tackle Cole Godbout and nickel Keonte Glinton are doubtful for the Oct. 22 game against Utah State, but neither starter has been officially ruled out.

Bohl said right guard Emmanuel Pregnon and wide receiver Will Pelissier, who also missed the New Mexico trip due to injuries, are expected to be back in the lineup against the Aggies.

Running back Titus Swen was checked for a concussion during the game and cleared. Strong safety Wyett Ekeler suffered a concussion on the first play of the game and will have to clear medical protocol to return to the field.

Peasley played through a hip pointer, finishing 10-for-21 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns against Rocky Long's vaunted defense that gave previous UW quarterbacks fits the past two seasons.

“That’s seven grinding weeks,” said Bohl, who gave his team Monday off from practice. “I think we need to get a bounce in our step because I was concerned. I didn’t know if we were going to have enough gas in the tank to get this one done and we did.”

Notable

The MW announced Monday that UW’s homecoming game against Utah State will be a 7:45 p.m. start to be televised on either FS1 or FS2. The reigning conference champion Aggies (2-4, 1-1) beat Air Force last week and will play at Colorado State this Saturday.

Quotable

“The Mountain West is really shaky this year,” Stone said. “It’s all in our hands, we’ve just got to take it.”