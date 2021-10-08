Wyoming Cowboys ready to restart rivarly against Air Force Falcons

The Pokes beat their other rivals – BYU (24-14), Utah (61-18) and CSU (48-14) – by double digits on the way to an 8-0 conference record.

The rousing victory over Air Force, which finished 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the WAC, was the signature performance of the historic season.

“That would be one of the most phenomenal games I've ever seen,” McKinney said. “Things went so badly for so long in that game. I just didn’t see how Wyoming was going to win the game. That was just remarkable. What can you say? I don’t know how you can have a much better comeback than that.”

Recalling some other classics

The 1988 win is clearly the greatest game in the series from a UW perspective, but there have been many other memorable moments over the decades.

Lloyd Eaton led the Cowboys to back-to-back 10-1 seasons in 1966 and 1967, which were capped with trips to the Sun Bowl (defeated Florida State) and Sugar Bowl (lost to LSU), respectively.

In 1969, Eaton may have had his best roster, and the Cowboys opened the campaign with a 23-7 victory over Arizona in Laramie. The next week, the Pokes headed down to the Academy and escaped with a 27-25 victory over the Falcons.