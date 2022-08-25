Wyoming Cowboys receivers motivated to play for injured teammate Gunner Gentry

LARAMIE – Gunner Gentry was supposed to be Wyoming’s “X factor” this season in the passing game.

Head coach Craig Bohl put the label on the talented younger brother of current Buffalo Bills wide receiver Tanner Gentry shortly before he was cleared by the medical staff in the spring.

After missing the 2021 season following two knee surgeries, the 6-foot-3 redshirt junior was finally recovered from the injuries and making contested catches again with an eye on being the Pokes' new go-to-guy.

Then Gentry suffered another season-ending knee injury on a non-contact play during fall camp as UW was starting to turn its attention to Illinois and a fresh start Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

“That was a tough day for all of us,” quarterback Andrew Peasley said. “Gunner has worked his butt off to get back to where he is now. I feel for him a lot. I think the whole team does. It’s been tough. He’ll still be around, he’ll still be a leader.”

The Pokes plan to use Gentry’s empty seat on the charter flight to Big Ten country as motivation.

Joshua Cobbs and Wyatt Wieland, who have also overcome struggles during their time in Laramie, will start against the Illini after playing in Isaiah Neyor’s shadow last season.

Cobbs was UW’s No. 2 receiver last season with 25 receptions for 245 yards and a touchdown. Neyor transferred to Texas after his breakout campaign with 44 receptions for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“I don’t think it’s a huge adjustment,” Cobbs said of moving into the WR1 role. “Even last year I had to be a leader in that group and help out some of the young guys. Everybody is cool with each other and everybody loves the game of football. We all come together and make plays and do what we can to help the overall group to be better.”

Just days before arriving on campus as a freshman in 2020, Cobbs’ father was murdered in a drive-by shooting in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas.

Cobbs credits Bohl, offensive coordinator Tim Polasek, wide receivers coach Mike Grant and strength coach Eric Donoval for helping him get through the grieving process and to this point.

“It’s like a family here,” Cobbs said. “Although I’m away from my family back home, I’m here with the guys and this football thing is a way to not think about that as much. Obviously, you have to deal with your problems how you deal with them. Having the guys around and being on the football team has helped.”

Cobbs is the first to admit the journey, from an on-field standpoint, is really just beginning as one of the players the Cowboys are counting on to turn things around in the passing game.

“I think my dad would tell me to keep going, I haven’t done nothing yet,” Cobbs said. “So I kind of keep that mindset. I haven’t shown much and I still have a lot to prove. A lot of guys have a lot to prove. I’m just looking forward to being able to do that.”

Wieland, a former walk-on, patiently waited for his opportunity for three-plus seasons. It came in 2021 after Ayden Eberhardt went down to a season-ending injury.

Now Grant expects Wieland to thrive in the role Eberhardt played for the Cowboys on a full-time basis.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Wieland said establishing himself as a starter for the opener at Illinois. “I’m hoping for a packed house Week 0 and that we can go in there and win. I’m looking forward to showing the Big Ten that the Mountain West can play, too.”

Wieland had four catches for 60 yards last season, including a couple of key third-down grabs.

The fifth-year junior from Colorado Springs is looking forward to making the most of this opportunity to help Peasley after UW finished 117th in passing yards (162.7 per game) in 2021.

“We’re always going run the ball, that’s who we are,” Wieland said. “I don’t think we’re ever going to be a team that passes the ball 30, 40 times, but as long as we’re efficient with our 20 to 25, that’s all that matters.”

Sophomores Alex Brown and Will Pelissier are listed as the backup receivers on the depth chart. Redshirt freshman Jaylen Sargent and sophomore Tyrese Grant are talented developmental players who add some depth to the group.

Caleb Merritt, a speedy true freshman from St. Louis, impressed the coaching staff and teammates throughout fall camp.

“I try to encourage him all the time. I know he’s going to make mistakes as a young guy does,” Peasley said. “I think the best thing about him is if he makes a mistake he doesn’t do it again the next day. There’s a bright future for him.”

Merritt played for his father, John Merritt, in high school and was also recruited by Power 5 (Iowa State, Kansas State, Purdue) and Ivy League (Brown, Penn) programs.

“I’ve got a ton of people from St. Louis that said they are going to make it,” Merritt said of the support he will have in the stands in Champaign, which is about a two-and-a-half hour drive from St. Louis. “Right now my biggest goal is to make that travel squad and see what I can do as a player. Ultimately though, if I fail to meet that goal I’m not going to be mad at myself. I know my role is to do whatever I can to help the team.”

Merritt has officially made the travel squad as the backup punt returner behind junior Caleb Cooley. Time will tell if he can be the new “X factor” with Gentry unavailable this season.

The receivers will be even more motivated to perform well with No. 16 watching from Laramie.

“The human element, when you’re working with kids, it’s crushing,” Polasek said of Gentry’s latest physical setback. “You have to take the approach as a coach and a unit that there’s opportunity created for someone else. The next guy up has got to go.

"But I most certainly feel for Gunner’s family and for Gunner. Shoot, the trainers were excited to see him play with all the effort that had gone into getting him back.”