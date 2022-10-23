Wyoming Cowboys retain the Bridger Rifle with emotional win over Utah State

LARAMIE – Andrew Peasley’s night began with an awkward handshake and ended with tears of joy.

Wyoming’s 28-14 victory over Utah State on Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium was an emotional roller coaster for the winning quarterback.

“At the end when there was a line of dudes waiting to give me a hug and say congrats and that they’re proud of me, that’s when the emotions kind of hit,” Peasley said. “But the best thing tonight was getting the win. I’m thankful that I’m here and I’m thankful that this team got a win, too.”

Peasley transferred to UW from Utah State last winter to fill a hole in the quarterback room created when Levi Williams decided to leave his starting spot in Laramie to mostly watch the Aggies from the sideline in Logan.

When the captains met at midfield before the game, 6-foot-5, 310-pound offensive lineman Wade Meacham tried to intimidate the Pokes with some smack talk.

It was met with a laugh by UW's new QB1.

Peasley is set to be the best man in Meacham’s upcoming wedding and the two had already exchanged “weird” text messages about being on opposite sides of the rivalry game.

“There’s a lot of joy in winning, and we put a lot of work in, so it was fun,” Peasley said. “Obviously I had to control my emotions because every dude out there on the field were once my brothers. I respect that, I respect them.”

Titus Swen didn’t have the same sentiment about Utah State.

The powerful running back and his offensive linemen bullied the visitors again with 160 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Swen had a career-high 169 yards during last year’s win over the Aggies.

D.Q. James added 120 yards rushing on 10 carries as UW finished with a 330-113 yardage edge on the ground.

“The way he practices, I definitely find motivation in, if he can practice that hard, every single person on our team can practice that hard,” wide receiver Wyatt Wieland said of Swen. “Seeing him in the huddle screaming and getting up and flexing on dudes, I wouldn’t want to block for anyone else. I mean, it makes blocking easy when he’s running past you a second later.”

Wieland muffed a punt, which allowed the visitors to hang around into the fourth quarter, but he atoned for his special teams sin with six receptions for 94 yards.

Peasley was able to provide enough balance in the passing game and the Cowboys’ defense applied enough pressure to keep true freshman counterpart Bishop Davenport from stealing the win.

“I credit my teammates and my coaches. They all came up to me and said it was no big deal, it’s a speed bump, get over it and go make a play,” Wieland said of his turnover, which led to a Utah State touchdown. “I take those seven points. That’s not on our defense by any means and that’s something that I’m going to work on this week for sure.”

UW was clinging to a 20-14 lead late in the fourth quarter when Clayton Stewart pinned the Aggies at their own 8-yard line with a punt, the Pokes came up with a stop and Swen stuck the dagger in with a 6-yard touchdown run and a 2-point conversion on the same play.

“I was concerned,” Bohl said. “You think you’re in such a great, dominant stage and then they came back with a drive. I thought our defensive guys really answered the bell. Then offensively the tide really began to turn. That was apparent on that last touchdown.”

A year after the Pokes temporarily stalled Utah State’s Mountain Division and eventual Mountain West championship celebration, Bohl’s team has a path to the title.

The Cowboys (5-3, 3-1) are second in the division behind Boise State. The Broncos (5-2, 4-0) visit Laramie on Nov. 19.

“Everybody is always looking at Wyoming as the underdog. I feel like we could really be in competition to play with the best of them,” Swen said. “I don’t feel like there’s any team that can come in here and run us over. I feel like it’s a matchup. You have to come with your best because we’re going to come with our best.”

Before thinking about what it would be like to hoist the MW championship trophy for the first time in program history, the Cowboys posed with the Jim Bridger Rifle following the emotional win over the Aggies.

UW will try to bring the Paniolo Trophy back from Hawaii this coming Saturday and keep the Bronze Boot against Colorado State on Nov. 12.

“It’s great to win, no matter who it is,” safety Isaac White said. “Whether it’s a rifle or a boot or whatever trophy we get for Hawaii, it always feels good to hold that up in the locker room. Those are some real special moments for sure.”