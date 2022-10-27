Wyoming Cowboys' revamped offensive line is rounding into form

LARAMIE – One of the highlights of Wyoming’s wobbly 2021 season was the 44-17 victory over eventual Mountain West champion Utah State.

On an October night in Logan, the Pokes rushed for 362 yards and averaged 7.4 yards per carry.

The starting offensive line featured four seniors – left tackle Rudy Stofer, left guard Eric Abojei, center Keegan Cryder and right guard Logan Harris – as well as fourth-year junior right tackle Frank Crum.

This time the Cowboys’ offensive line is just getting started.

During UW’s 28-14 victory over Utah State last Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium, the revamped unit paved the way for 330 yards rushing and 6.6 yards per attempt.

Abojei, who decided to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA during the pandemic, is now the starting left tackle with Crum still manning the right tackle spot.

The interior starters against the Aggies were junior Zach Watts (left guard), sophomore Nofoafia Tulafono (center) and redshirt freshman Jack Walsh (right guard).

“Learning from the seniors was so helpful,” Walsh said. “Then going into the spring I knew the numbers we had and I knew if I worked hard enough I would have a shot to play. And I thought I had a pretty good spring so that was something that helped with my confidence but also made me think I can play if I really want to.”

Walsh made his first career start during UW’s win at New Mexico on Oct. 8 for an injured Emmanuel Pregnon, another redshirt freshman who is playing at a high level this season and could be back from a knee injury for Saturday’s game at Hawaii.

Previously, redshirt freshman Caden Barnett made a successful spot start for Crum against Air Force, which forced Walsh to get reps at the tackle positions as an insurance policy.

“Jack was really improving, then we had Frank get hurt and that stretched him,” offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said. “He was backing up tackle, he was backing up guard. So he has settled back in at right guard and he has got a bright future. He really understands what we’re doing, he just needs to continue improving on doing it how we want it done.

“As we get Emmanuel back, we’ll be in good shape. Zach is probably getting close to hitting a wall. He has been a great leader and real gritty, too.”

Titus Swen finished with 160 yards and three touchdowns, and D.Q. James added 120 yards on just 10 carries during the homecoming win over the Aggies.

“It has been pretty cool,” Walsh said of being thrown into the starting lineup during this two-game winning streak. “You watch the film and some of the great plays we broke out, seeing some of those plays hit on your side of the ball is pretty special.

“I’m just really keying on not letting my teammates down because I am a redshirt freshman. The pressure is there, but you really have to hone in on your technique and play the best you possibly can.”

Believe it or not, the Pokes’ offensive line didn’t grade out as well as the statistics in the box score suggest.

The line, at least at some positions, will have to execute even better to make the run game travel to Honolulu.

The Warriors are 125th in the FBS in rushing yards allowed (212.1 per game) but have improved since a rough start against SEC (Vanderbilt) and Big Ten (Michigan) opponents.

“We had a guy or two that didn’t play their best game and actually probably played their worst game,” Polasek said of the individual grades. “So that goes to show you how well they played as a unit. That’s the key.”

All-American nod for Hoyland

John Hoyland, who leads the nation with 17 made field goals, has received another all-American honor.

UW’s junior placekicker, who was named to the Football Writers Association of America freshman all-American team in 2020, is on the Pro Football Focus midseason all-American team.

Hoyland is 17-for-19 (89.5%) on field goal attempts this season and has made all 18 of his extra points. He is PFF’s second-team selection behind North Carolina State’s Christopher Dunn, who has made all 14 of his field goals and all 20 of his PATs.

During UW’s win over Tulas, Hoyland made a 55-yard field in the fourth quarter and a field goal in both overtime sessions. He made a 51-yard try against Utah State after missing a 55-yarder earlier in the game.

For his career, Hoyland has made 40 of 47 field goals (85.1%) and all 74 PATs.

“We’ve been fortunate. Cooper Rothe a couple years ago was a Lou Groza candidate,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said. “John maybe has a little bit stronger leg. Both of them are really accurate. John has really been enjoyable to coach.”

Notable

Thanks in large part to Hoyland, UW ranks sixth nationally in red-zone efficiency with scores on 20 of 21 trips inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. The Cowboys have 10 made field goals and 10 touchdowns. …

Utah State was only flagged once and UW was penalized five times for 25 yards last week. The Pokes still rank eighth nationally for fewest penalties per game (4.3) and fewest penalty yards per game (35.6). …

Swen, the Mountain West offensive player of the week, has 1,799 career rushing yards and is a little more than 300 yards away from cracking the program’s top-10 list.

Quotable

“He loved every second of it. It has been really special for him, it has also been really special for my family to see me succeed at a high level like this because they knew early on in high school I could do great things like this. They have been really supportive, both my brothers and my mother, it has been a really fun time.” – Walsh on what his father John Walsh, a reserve offensive linemen for the Pokes during the back-to-back WAC title runs in 1987-88, thinks about his success at UW.