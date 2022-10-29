Wyoming Cowboys run over Hawaii for MW road win, bowl eligibility

The Pokes said hello to the Paniolo Trophy and bowl eligibility in the wee hours in Honolulu.

Wyoming rushed for 365 yards, despite an injury to Titus Swen, during a 27-20 victory over Hawaii late Saturday night at the Clarence T.C. Ching Complex.

The Cowboys (6-3, 4-1 Mountain West) fell behind 10-0 before riding D.Q. James (179 yards), Dawaiian McNeely (81 yards, one touchdown) and Joseph Braasch (18 yards) in the backfield after Swen left the game with 14 yards rushing.

Andrew Peasley was just 7-for-15 passing for 76 yards with two interceptions, but UW’s starting quarterback added 71 yards and two touchdowns to the ground assault.

McNeely’s 61-yard touchdown run on a third-and-2 gave the Pokes a 20-13 lead with 12:09 remaining.

Peasley completed a 25-yard pass to Joshua Cobbs on a third-and-15 and then ran for a 4-yard touchdown to give the visitors a 14-point lead with 4:12 remaining.

Brayden Schrager threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Zion Bowens to make it a one-score game, but Cobbs recovered the ensuing onside kick after it bounced of Wyatt Wieland to secure the victory over the the Warriors (2-7, 1-3 MW).

James started the second half with a 17-yard run. Braasch and McNeely also moved the chains on the ground during the 11-play, 54-yard drive capped with a 38-yard field goal by John Hoyland to give the Cowboys a 13-10 lead.

The Warriors had a first-and-goal at the UW 7 but had to settle for a 20-yard field goal to finish the 13-play, 76-yard drive and tie the score 13-13 with 2:08 left in the third quarter.

The Cowboys fell into a 10-0 hole but rallied to tie the score 10-10 at the intermission on the strength of 105 yards rushing for James.

Peasley was just 5-for-12 passing for 47 yards with two interceptions at the break. The Warriors also held Swen to 14 yards on five carries.

Hawaii took a 7-0 lead when Schrager tossed a screen pass to Dedrick Parson for a 22-yard touchdown on a third-and-10.

Parson also converted a fourth-and-1 during the Warriors’ 13-play, 67-yard drive.

The Pokes appeared to be on the verge of tying the score when nickelback Wrook Brown, making his third consecutive start for an injured Keonte Glinton, intercepted a deflected pass for a 50-yard touchdown.

But the officials flagged Cole DeMarzo for roughing the passer, even though it appeared the linebacker was blocked into Schrager.

Hawaii’s drive ended with a missed 36-yard field goal as Matt Shipley’s try hit the left upright.

The Warriors had a 125-15 edge in total yards at the end of the first quarter.

The second quarter didn’t start much better as Peasley was picked off by Peter Manuma to set up a 29-yard field goal by Shipley that extended Hawaii’s lead to 10-0 with 11:37 remaining in the second quarter.

James exploded for a 21-yard run and Cobbs added a 16-yard reception before Peasley ran for a 35-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 10-7.

After a stop by UW’s defense, Peasley was intercepted by Manuma again while taking a big hit.

UW’s defense responded with a three-and-out, but Shipley’s punt hit an official and was marked at the 1-yard line.

James made a nice cut-back run and scampered down the sideline for 74 yards to set up a 3-yard field goal by John Hoyland to tie the score 10-10 with 1:54 remaining in the first half.

The Cowboys had a 179-55 advantage in rushing yards at the intermission and averaged 7.5 yards per play while holding Hawaii to 3.9 yards per play.

UW will enjoy an open date before returning to action in the Border War at Colorado State on Nov. 12 in Fort Collins.