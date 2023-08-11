LARAMIE — All Gordie Haug could do was put his arm around Dawaiian McNeely on the sideline as a show of love and support.

Wyoming's running back room is also left to rally around and for the team's projected starter after McNeely suffered a season-ending torn ACL during Wednesday's fall camp practice.

UW head coach Craig Bohl confirmed the devastating diagnosis Friday following an MRI on McNeely's injured knee.

"I want to support him," Bohl said. "He'll get his surgery and get into a rehab deal and hopefully he'll be back for next year."

McNeely entered fall camp finally healthy and atop the depth chart after playing with a cast on one hand due to nerve damage in his thumb and then recovering from a dislocated collarbone suffered against Boise State. He still rushed for 356 yards and one touchdown on 63 carries behind Titus Swen.

This was supposed to be Dawaiian time in the Pokes' backfield.

"It was really hard. He's such a good kid," Haug, UW's running backs coach, said of losing McNeely to another injury. "He's done everything right and the way that we wanted him to. It was his time. It's difficult."

Northern Illinois transfer Harrison Waylee was running sprints at full speed Friday but is still doubtful for the opener against Texas Tech as he gets up to speed following offseason knee surgery.

D.Q. James is the next man up. Bohl also expressed confidence in linebacker turned running back Sam Scott and junior college transfer Jamari Ferrell based on their work in fall camp to date.

"It should be his year. He done put in the time, he done put it in the patience to earn his stripes, especially coming back from the injuries last season," James, who is making his way back from a torn ACL that occurred last November at Colorado State, said of McNeely. "Like I told him, there's a lot of things that God is going to do before he blesses you. He's going to test you and see how you're going to bounce back from this injury.

"I'm coming back from an injury like that and I'm telling him, it's a mental game dealing with something like this."

UW will conduct a major scrimmage on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium as the search for the next men up at running back continues.