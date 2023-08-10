LARAMIE – The season doesn’t start for a little over two weeks.

But the Pokes’ depth at running back is already being tested in the middle of fall camp.

Wyoming’s projected starting running back, Dawaiian McNeely, suffered a knee injury during Wednesday’s practice. Head coach Craig Bohl said the fifth-year junior would undergo an MRI to determine the severity of the injury.

“We’ll find out on Dawaiian. I feel for him,” Bohl said. “He’s gone through so many injuries. Obviously, we wouldn’t be pulling an MRI as soon as possible if we weren’t concerned with some of the initial indicators.”

McNeely played with a cast on one hand last season due to nerve damage in his thumb and suffered a dislocated collarbone against Boise State that prevented him from playing in the Arizona Bowl.

“I’m feeling the best I have felt in a while,” McNeely said at the start of fall camp. “So, I’m just really excited to be out there with the guys, the team and just get better every day.”

Harrison Waylee, who is No. 2 on the depth chart behind McNeely, is still not practicing as he recovers from offseason knee surgery. Bohl expects the Northern Illinois transfer to miss “a couple games” to start the season.

D.Q. James, who suffered a torn ACL at Colorado State last November, has been cleared for full contact.

Bohl said junior college transfer Jamari Ferrell and Sam Scott, who was moved from linebacker to running back before the Arizona Bowl, have performed well early in camp.

MW stability

Bohl doesn’t like to comment publicly on the dramatic realignment decisions made by university presidents across the country. His alma mater, Nebraska, will now be in a conference (Big Ten) that stretches from Los Angeles to Piscataway, New Jersey.

The announcement Wednesday by the Mountain West that all 12 current members will stay together and seek expansion candidates – primarily Oregon State and Washington State following last week’s dissection of the Pac-12 – was an encouraging development for UW.

MW commissioner Gloria Nevarez had previously asked Bohl to help develop a strategic plan for the conference to navigate the choppy waters in this new era of college football.

“Big shout out to Craig Thompson,” Bohl said of Nevarez’s predecessor, who helped design the 12-team College Football Playoff and increased buyouts for MW teams to leave the conference to approximately $34 million before retiring after 23 years on the job. “There’s some foresight that he had as far as maintaining this league together through all the tumultuous times.

“So, we had one commissioner who’s exited that is still having an impact. Then, I think our current commissioner (Nevarez), along with (deputy commissioner) Bret Gilliland, we have really solid leadership down there in Colorado Springs.”

Gibbs on Butkus watch list

UW’s Easton Gibbs, the preseason Mountain West defensive player of the year, is one of 51 players on the Butkus Award watch list released Thursday.

The award, named after legendary College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Dick Butkus, is given out annually to the nation’s top collegiate linebacker.

Gibbs ranked third in the conference and 22nd nationally with 121 tackles (9.3 per game) last season after moving from weakside linebacker to middle linebacker.

Not as Harsh

The injury news on defensive end Sabastian Harsh, a dynamic pass rusher the Pokes have been waiting to unleash for a year, was much better.

Bohl said some wire was removed from Harsh’s surgically repaired knee, which kept him out for the 2022 season, and he is expected to be available for the Sept. 2 opener against Texas Tech.

“It was a, I don’t want to say a cosmetic procedure that was done (Wednesday), but he was playing really well,” Bohl said. “We anticipate that’s not going to be something that’s going to hold him back.”