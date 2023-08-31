LARAMIE – Trust.

That's the best word to describe Wyoming’s running back situation.

Jamari Ferrell, who will start in the Cowboys’ high-pressure opener against Texas Tech on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS), had to earn the trust of his new coaches and teammates during fall camp.

Before UW signed the lightly recruited prospect from Saddleback Community College in Mission Viejo, California, head coach Craig Bohl and running backs coach Gordie Haug trusted tight end Colin O’Brien’s recommendation to give Ferrell a shot.

Now fans are trusting that the Pokes will be able to run the ball effectively against a talented Big 12 team despite the loss of projected starter Dawaiian McNeely to a torn ACL and Harrison Waylee still scratched while recovering from offseason surgery.

“It means the world to me, honestly,” Ferrell said of seeing his name atop the Week 1 depth chart released Monday. “For Gordie to get me how fast he did and for me and Coach Bohl’s relationship to be so quick and tight, I love it and appreciate they put that trust in me and think I’m the man to do it.

“I’ve just got to step up to the plate and show the rest of the world.”

The Pokes, despite having an anemic passing game in 2022, averaged 4.9 yards per rushing attempt, which ranked 33rd in the FBS.

UW averaged 181.4 rushing yards per game (44th).

Meanwhile, the Red Raiders gave up 4.3 yards per attempt (80th) and 168.8 yards rushing per game (91st) during their 8-5 finish that included wins over Oklahoma and Texas.

Ferrell will try to continue those statistical trends while also pass blocking against Texas Tech’s aggressive front.

“They are dirty, and they are gritty,” Ferrell said. “Especially being a shorter player, I’m a feisty guy and always super energetic and trying to be as aggressive as I can. I feel when I do that they back off, so it’s something that’s going to be going back and forth all game. It’s what I signed up for.”

The 5-foot-8, 200-pound Ferrell will be backed up by the 5-7, 170-pound D.Q. James, who averaged 8.7 yards per carry last season rotating behind Titus Swen and McNeely.

Linebacker turned running back Sam Scott, a 6-2, 230-pound sophomore, will provide some thunder to go with the lightning.

“It’s almost like a batting lineup, that’s how I think of it. That’s why we don’t say we have an RB1 in our room,” Ferrell said of the rotation. “We have a first and second guy who can get on base and a third guy that can hit it out of the park. We have different guys that can do different things, and I think it’s going to be insane. I cannot wait.”

Quarterback Andrew Peasley, who struggled at times last season during the transition from Utah State’s spread to UW’s pro-style offense, said he was not surprised Ferrell was able to get up to speed with the first-team offense so quickly.

“He put in a lot of time,” Peasley said. “It’s a lot to learn in this offense, and he was grinding and working hard to get (caught) up. He’s a good running back, too, so that helps a lot.”

There is pressure on Peasley and the wide receivers to balance the offense after UW ranked 122nd in yards per pass attempt (5.7) and 125th in passing yards per game (132.2) in 2022.

But when push comes to shove, Bohl and offensive coordinator Tim Polasek want to lean on the run game to complement a solid defense and kicking game.

Welcome to the party, Mr. Ferrell.

“Jamari is a great guy, very team based, and he just has a great attitude and character coming into everything,” tight end Treyton Welch said. “He is ready every day for practice and is not complaining at all. He just puts his hand in the dirt and gets going. We have a lot of guys like that.”

Before the Pokes came calling, Ferrell was working at a fast-food restaurant and thought his football career might be over.

On Saturday night UW will trust him as a featured back in front of a sellout crowd and a national television audience against Texas Tech.

“I’ll probably be every emotional. I might even shed a tear,” Ferrell said. “I’m just trying to take it all in and know that I deserve to be here. Playing with confidence is the one thing that’s going to help me with my emotions knowing that this is my time.

“It’s show time now.”