LARAMIE – Three yards and a cloud of dust?

Wyoming’s run-first offense could look a bit less bruising and more dynamic when the offensive line opens creases for D.Q. James and Jamari Ferrell on the new FieldTurf in War Memorial Stadium.

The Cowboys are dealing with a sizable loss in the backfield with projected starter Dawaiian McNeely, a 6-foot-2, 208-pound fifth-year junior, suffering a season-ending knee injury during practice last week.

Harrison Waylee, the productive Northern Illinois transfer, is still making his way back from offseason knee surgery and is not expected to be ready for the start of the season.

The small but speedy James (5-7, 170) and Ferrell (5-8, 190) will have some big shoes to fill when UW opens against Texas Tech on Sept. 2 at home (5:30 p.m., CBS).

Their plan is for the Red Raiders defense to struggle with double vision trying to keep up with the diminutive duo at 7,220 feet.

“That’s ‘Twin’,” James said of his new running mate. “I call him Twin. I like Jamari, man, that’s my dog right there. When Jamari first came in it was like a spark. We’re tight. That’s one of my closest friends for real.”

James was only recently cleared for full contact but is suddenly the most experienced healthy running back on the team after rushing for 346 yards (8.7 yards per carry) in 2022.

UW head coach Craig Bohl said the redshirt sophomore is “not quite 100 percent” after tearing an ACL last November at Colorado State, but James says that’s not what the film shows. He has a clip on his phone of himself making preseason Mountain West defensive player of the year Easton Gibbs miss and then hitting the afterburners.

“I feel like I came back better, faster, and more comfortable with the game,” James said. “I’m used to the speed from last year. I really thank God, the man above, for getting over (the injury). It was a lot. He’s going to test you before he bless you.”

Ferrell is also feeling grateful for this opportunity. The junior college transfer said a broken leg in high school cooled off the interest he was receiving from FBS programs and that he was kicked off the Independence (Kansas) Community College team in 2020 for a violation of the program’s COVID-19 protocols.

UW tight end Colin O’Brien, who knew Ferrell from their high school days in Mission Viejo, California, told Bohl to take a look at the leading rusher for Saddleback Community College.

The Cowboys signed Ferrell between the end of spring practice and the start of summer workouts to add depth with Waylee set to undergo surgery after the Brown and Gold game.

The insurance policy might have to pay off early.

“Jamari is a good player. He’s learning the offense right now, he’s getting through each day,” running backs coach Gordie Haug said. “The side of things that he shows is a change of direction ability. He’s an explosive guy that can do some things in the backfield and also catch the ball out of the backfield. I’m excited about him.”

Ferrell was working at Kentucky Fried Chicken and thinking his playing days might be over when UW called with the late offer. Colorado State also expressed interest, but Ferrell had already decided which side of the Border War he wanted to be on.

“It was a very crazy, long journey. I think everything that happened should have happened,” Ferrell said. “I wouldn’t take anything back with what happened to me. Every day I literally wake up, just sit at my locker and almost start crying because it’s crazy I’m here. I still don’t believe it; I have to look up and see the W-Y-O stuff just to believe I’m finally in it.”

Ferrell said the team has treated him like family. Now it’s time to help UW by making sure he’s ready to be part of the rotation behind James if his number is called.

“They’ve embraced me a lot,” Ferrell said of the competition in the running backs room. “D.Q. is actually one of my closest friends. We call each other twin. We just clicked as soon as we met, honestly.”

James and Ferrell, who have the track speed to be twin brown and gold blurs in the open field, will try to solidify their positions in the backfield during this third week of final camp before UW begins game planning for Texas Tech.