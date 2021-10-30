Wyoming Cowboys running game a bright spot in 27-26 loss to San Jose State

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Levi Williams didn’t exactly find his Arizona Bowl form.

Xazavian Valladay did.

Wyoming's star running back finally had a breakout game with a season-high 172 yards rushing during the 27-21 loss to San Jose State on Saturday at CEFCU Stadium.

It was Valladay's highest total since rushing for 204 yards in the bowl win over Georgia State to close out the 2019 season and the 13th 100-yard rushing game of his career.

Valladay now has 2,895 career rushing yards, which puts him on the cusp of passing Ryan Christopherson (2,906 yards) for third on the school’s all-time list.

“That was going to be our big advantage and it was proving to be successful,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said of the running game. “Their defensive linemen’s pads got high, we were starting to knock people off the line of scrimmage, the backs were finding holes.

“We made a couple slight adjustments, but more than anything, staying diligent with the running game was going to give us our best chance to win.”

The Cowboys (4-4, 0-4 Mountain West) finished with 271 net rushing yards and averaged 5.4 yards per attempt.

Titus Sween had nine carries and a touchdown, and Dawaiian McNeely added one carry for 11 yards behind Valladay.

Isaiah Neyor finished with three receptions for 72 yards and two touchdowns, including a career-long 54-yard score.

Williams, making his first start of the season at quarterback, was 12-for-22 for 129 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He accounted for 234 yards and four touchdowns (three passing, one rushing) in the Arizona Bowl as a freshman before struggling in relief of an injured Sean Chambers in 2020.

“I don’t feel like our offense did bad,” Williams said. “I feel like I just put us in a really deep hole pressing too much trying to do too much.”

Training room

Defensive end Solomon Byrd was injured with 5:38 remaining in the third quarter and did not return. Starting free safety Esaias Gandy was on the UW sideline in uniform but did not play.

Tight end Treyton Welch, who suffered an injury late in the New Mexico game, started and finished with two receptions for 10 yards.

Notable

SJSU scored 17 points in the second quarter, which is the most allowed by UW’s defense in any quarter this season. …

The Spartans led 10-0. UW has only scored first in two games this season, the wins over Northern Illinois and Ball State. …

Linebacker Chad Muma led the Pokes with 10 tackles and defensive tackle Cole Godbout finished with a career-high eight tackles. …

UW fell to 1-4 against the Spartans in MWC games but still leads the overall series 7-5, including a 4-3 edge in San Jose.

