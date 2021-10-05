Wyoming Cowboys secondary facing unique challenge against Air Force

“I feel like this is going to be one of those games where it’s not really about us making big plays, but we have to stop them from making big plays,” Weber said. “If we’re able to do that, we’ll be good.”

Nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker led the team with seven tackles at UConn. Starting cornerbacks C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn combined for eight tackles.

It will be interesting to see if Air Force, which is averaging 6.6 pass attempts per game, tries to test the secondary after the Cowboys were flagged for three pass-interference calls on UConn’s final drive.

Daniels is 15-for-33 passing for 384 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He has run the ball 71 times for 419 net yards and eight touchdowns.

If this game comes down to the wire, the Cardiac Cowboys like their chances.

“I should have caught it, but I’m just glad it fell on the ground and we got that win,” Weber said of breaking up the Huskies’ upset bid so the Pokes could head into their open date undefeated. “We’ve been handling business when we need to. I think that says a lot about our team and how mature we are.”

