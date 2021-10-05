Wyoming Cowboys secondary facing unique challenge against Air Force

LARAMIE – There will be a fine line for Wyoming’s secondary at Falcon Stadium.
The defensive backs will have to aggressively come up to make plays against Air Force’s running game, which leads the nation with an average of 367.4 yards per game.
The veteran group will also have to be prepared for the few snaps when quarterback Haaziq Daniels, who is averaging 25.6 yards per completion, drops back for a play-action pass down the field.
The Cowboys (4-0) open Mountain West play against the Falcons (4-1, 1-1 MW) Saturday at the Academy.
“We’ve actually gone out and practiced without a football and made sure everybody is doing their responsibilities,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said when asked about the discipline it takes to slow down Air Force’s triple option. “You certainly want great pursuit to the football, but you cannot guess. Whenever you think you’ve got them stopped, all of a sudden they come up with a big play-action pass and it’s a big gain. So they have the ability to throw. It’s a challenging offense, without question.”
UW won’t be using New Mexico’s game plan. Last week, Air Force scored on its first four drives and then set the cruise control in a 38-10 victory over the Lobos in Albuquerque.
Brad Roberts finishes with 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns, and DeAndre Hughes added an 89-yard touchdown run for the Falcons.
Air Force, which finished with 408 yards rushing and averaged 5.6 yards per attempt, was 9-for-15 on third-down conversion attempts and moved the chains on all three of its fourth-down conversion attempts.
“Third-and-short is where they want to live,” linebacker Easton Gibbs noted.
UW’s secondary, particularly the safeties, will have to make the right reads to get the Falcons off the field.
The good news for the Cowboys is both free safety Esaias Gandy and strong safety Rome Weber were in the right places at the right times to help deliver the 24-22 victory at UConn.
Gandy’s fourth-quarter interception set up what proved to be the game-winning touchdown run by Titus Swen, and Weber batted down a 2-point conversion pass to prevent overtime.
“I think having that experience and having those guys back there has been huge,” linebacker Chad Muma said. “They’ve been making some huge plays, running to the ball and making some good stops on long pass plays.”
Air Force, which has averaged 430.3 yards rushing over the last three games, has a chance to win its second consecutive FBS rushing title after leading the nation in 2020 (305.7 yards per game). Army (318.2 ypg) is currently a distant second in the 2021 rushing rankings.
The Falcons did not make the trip to Laramie last year due to COVID-19 issues within their program. UW finished its frustrating 2-6 season 21st in rushing yards allowed (125.3 per game).
“I feel like this is going to be one of those games where it’s not really about us making big plays, but we have to stop them from making big plays,” Weber said. “If we’re able to do that, we’ll be good.”
Nickel back Keyon Blankenbaker led the team with seven tackles at UConn. Starting cornerbacks C.J. Coldon and Azizi Hearn combined for eight tackles.
It will be interesting to see if Air Force, which is averaging 6.6 pass attempts per game, tries to test the secondary after the Cowboys were flagged for three pass-interference calls on UConn’s final drive.
Daniels is 15-for-33 passing for 384 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He has run the ball 71 times for 419 net yards and eight touchdowns.
If this game comes down to the wire, the Cardiac Cowboys like their chances.
“I should have caught it, but I’m just glad it fell on the ground and we got that win,” Weber said of breaking up the Huskies’ upset bid so the Pokes could head into their open date undefeated. “We’ve been handling business when we need to. I think that says a lot about our team and how mature we are.”
Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn