Wyoming Cowboys secondary making plays, gaining confidence during win streak

LARAMIE – The broken record isn’t skipping as much these days.

Wyoming’s secondary, which struggled to make plays and to keep up with quality wide receivers throughout the first half of the season, has shown improvement since getting carved up by San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro in a 33-16 loss on Oct. 1.

During the Cowboys’ current three-game winning streak, the defense has allowed opposing quarterbacks to complete 55.3% of their passes for a combined 309 yards with two touchdown and three interceptions.

Miles Kendrick (New Mexico), Bishop Davenport (Utah State) and Brayden Schager (Hawaii) are not going to appear on anyone’s Heisman Trophy ballots.

UW’s defense isn’t going to apologize for taking advantage of struggling quarterbacks.

“Honestly, everyone has just improved through the roof,” strong safety Wyett Ekeler said. “Our man coverage has gotten a lot better, our zone coverage has gotten a lot better. We’re still making mistakes and there’s always room to improve, of course, but we’ve come a long way.”

The Cowboys, who escaped with a double-overtime win over Tulsa despite allowing Davis Brin to pass for 460 yards and three touchdowns, allowed some other talented quarterbacks and receiver groups to pick them apart in their three losses.

Illinois’ Tommy Devito leaned on a strong running game but also passed for 194 yards and two touchdowns opposite Andrew Peasley’s regrettable debut when UW’s starter was 5-for-20 for 30 yards and an interception.

BYU’s Jaren Hall was an efficient 26-for-32 passing for 337 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions. A week later, Cordeiro passed for 314 yards and a touchdown and ran for two scores.

“It’s a broken record and we’ve got to take a hard look at what we can do to change that narrative,” Bohl said after the lopsided loss to the Spartans. “Some of it is between BYU and these guys, they’ve got good skill players and the quarterback can put it where it needs to be.”

The Poked limped into Albuquerque without nickelback Keonte Glinton and pocket-collapsing nose tackle Cole Godbout. Both starters have been out with injury since the SJSU game.

Then on the first snap of the game, Ekeler – who was defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel’s contingency plan at nickel – left the game with a concussion.

“That was a tough play, first play of the game,” Ekeler said. “I was real mad at myself because I did it to myself, led with my head down. Coming into Utah State, I felt really good and was glad I could play.”

Redshirt freshman Wrook Brown finished with 10 tackles and broke up a pass subbing for Glinton, and sophomore Gavin Meyer had six tackles and 2.0 sacks filling in for Godbout.

Cam Stone iced the 27-14 victory over the Lobos with a 38-yard interception return for a touchdown with 1:09 remaining.

Ekeler had an interception during UW’s 28-14 win over Utah State to help get Peasley a win over his former team while Levi Williams watched helplessly from the visiting sideline.

“We didn’t really care who was at quarterback,” free safety Isaac White said. “We knew whoever was back there we needed to perform in the back end because they space it out so much. We knew we were going to have to win those one-on-one matchups. …

“Our chemistry together has grown so much this season.”

Schager finished 23-for-45 (51.1%) passing for 205 yards and two touchdowns, but his longest completion was for 23 yards. Hawaii tested Stone several times on vertical routes but the sophomore cornerback made three critical pass breakups.

“There’s a direct correlation between how a guy competes in practice and how he has been playing. I don’t know if they have caught a ball on him in practice in two or three weeks,” Bohl said of Stone. “(Hawaii) went after him a couple times and he delivered. One time he was actually beat and it was just great second effort to come back and strip him of the ball.

“There is an example we’re going to show other players that your practice habits do have an impact on your performance.”

Stone is tied for third in the MW with eight passes defended and tied for sixth with two interceptions. He also filled in for Wyatt Wieland (sprained ankle) as the punter returner and returned kickoffs against Hawaii.

“I didn’t expect to get tested this much, but (Schager) tested me and I was there most of the time,” Stone said after celebrating with the Paniolo Trophy late Saturday night in Honolulu. “I think I did real well. It felt real good after making those plays, it gave me a lot of confidence throughout the game.”

Ekeler finished with seven tackles and two passes defended, White had six tackles and 1.0 tackle for loss and cornerback Jakorey Hawkins made a key fourth-down stop against the Warriors.

UW’s 27-20 win probably would have been a lot easier had Brown’s 50-yard interception for a touchdown not been wiped out by a questionable roughing the passer penalty.

“I was arguing with the ref the whole time he was running because I saw the flag,” Stone said. “That one hurt. I wanted that for Wrook. I wanted it bad.”

If the Pokes want to finish the season with a MW championship they’ll have to continue to play well against some better passers down the stretch.

Colorado State freshman Clay Millen has completed 72.1% of his passes for 1,005 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions over six starts.

Boise State freshman Taylen Green is completing 67.3% of his passes with four touchdowns and four interception since taking over for Hank Bachmeier.

Fresno State senior Jake Haener is back from injury and has completed 67.5% of his passes for 1,248 yards with seven touchdowns and three interceptions over five starts.

“It feels awesome,” Ekeler said of being in the MW race entering November. “We’re a young team. I hate to say it, but we are. That doesn’t matter, though. We’re here to play games. It feels awesome to be in the position we are in right now.”