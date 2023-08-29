LARAMIE – Wyoming’s transfer wide receiver additions and new starting running back were not the first names that popped into quarterback Andrew Peasley’s head when asked which teammate he’s most excited to see play this season.

“I think overall people are fired up to play and people you haven’t seen are going to be playing,” Peasley said. “Like (No.) 6, Kolbey Taylor, is going to be out there balling.”

The offseason hype about Taylor and UW’s defense will be put to a severe test when the Cowboys host Texas Tech on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS).

UW head coach Craig Bohl said Taylor, who he has been raving about since the spring, will be the “X factor” defensively against the Red Raiders’ Air Raid.

“My mindset going into this game is just take it play by play and whatever happens, happens,” Taylor said. “A big factor is just figuring out their tendencies. They’re a big-shot team, they like to go deep, so we’re going to have a couple opportunities to get our hands on the ball.”

The Red Raiders averaged 32.2 points and 461.4 yards per game last season.

Quarterback Tyler Shough, who led Oregon to a Pac-12 championship after replacing Justin Herbert as the Ducks’ starter in 2020, is 8-1 as Texas Tech’s starter. His targets this season include preseason all-Big 12 wide receiver Jerand Bradley, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound sophomore.

Taylor, whose 6-4 frame and athleticism landed him on Bruce Feldman’s “Freaks List” in the Athletic, is looking forward to seeing how the Cowboys handle Texas Tech’s frenetic spread attack.

“We’re trying to get ready for their tempo in practice, but I don’t think there’s no way to simulate their tempo until you get out there,” Taylor said. “We’re trying to get out there and take it play by play and hope for the best.”

UW’s four returning starters in the secondary are cornerback Jakorey Hawkins, nickel back Wrook Brown, free safety Wyett Ekeler and strong safety Isaac White.

Former Cheyenne Central standout Andrew Johnson is expected to get some playing time at safety and spring game hero Tyrecus Davis will be on the field as the third cornerback.

“In communication there’s a lot of things you have to do really well against them,” Brown said.

“Those things will carry over into the season. They’re a really fast tempo (offense). We’re putting an emphasis on that to work on our tempo and communication. It can only help us when the conference season comes around.”

UW defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel said Texas Tech will probably be the most difficult challenge of the entire season for his unit. Cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd is confident his guys can take some of the air out of the Red Raiders.

“We respect them, and we respect the game of football. We’re not afraid,” Boyd said.

“We’re going to work our tails off. It has definitely been a nice carrot to hang out there and say, ‘Hey, man, these guys are coming and they’re talented and that quarterback who pulls the trigger for them might be one of the best we see all year. He’s a very good football player as well.

“It’s an exciting challenge, and the way our guys attacked the offseason, you could see that motivation was out there for them.”