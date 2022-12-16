Wyoming Cowboys seek 3rd consecutive win when they face Dayton Flyers in Chicago

LARAMIE – The Windy City has been good to Wyoming over the decades.

Flynn Robinson, Brandon Ewing, Jay Straight and Justin Williams are among the notable Cowboys from Chicago.

Current UW head coach Jeff Linder has also had success mining Illinois for talent.

Last season Drake Jeffries (Mattoon), now shooting the lights out in the G-League, was an integral part of the NCAA Tournament team.

Jeremiah Oden (Chicago) and Noah Reynolds (Peoria) are two players Linder will need to perform well in their homecoming as the Cowboys (5-5) face Dayton on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago (6 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

“They’re not as surprised when they feel 10 degrees and the wind blowing,” Linder said of recruiting players from the Prairie State to the High Plains. “They’re kind of used to that and there’s a toughness factor with those type of guys. That’s an area that has been good to us and an area where we can hopefully continue to be good.”

Oden scored a team-high 17 points in the season-opening win over Colorado Christian but missed the next game against Nicholls due to a concussion.

The 6-foot-8 junior was aggressively attacking the rim during UW’s impressive 92-65 victory over Louisiana Tech a week ago at the Arena-Auditorium.

“I thought that set me back for a little bit but I’m definitely where I need to be right now,” Oden, who will have between 10 and 15 family members in attendance when he steps onto the Chicago Bulls’ home court, said of the injury. “I think we can build on (the Louisiana Tech) win a lot. You just know when you’re out there and it feels right, and you have the confidence you’re going to get a stop and the other team isn’t as connected as you.”

Reynolds helped reconnect the Pokes after missing the team’s 66-58 loss to Grand Canyon with a muscle injury. The sophomore guard was named the Mountain West player of the week after averaging 25 points during the wins over Texas A&M Commerce and Louisiana Tech.

“Noah is a guy that gives us a different feel, and we need that,” Linder said. “He is a guy that has a lot of confidence. It doesn’t matter who you’re going to play, you could play Duke and he’s not scared. He thinks he’s the best player on the floor.”

UW’s cast, playing without preseason MW player of the year Graham Ike, took a big step forward during last week’s home stand.

Dayton, a preseason Associated Press top-25 team, is looking to do the same after a 6-5 start.

Guards Kobe Elvis and Malachi Smith have been dealing with injuries, but 6-10 sophomore forward DaRon Holmes is averaging 16.6 points and 7.9 rebounds for the preseason Atlantic 10 favorite Flyers.

“You can plan for a lot of things, but you can’t plan for injuries, and you can’t plan for injuries to your better players,” Linder said. “They’re a lot like us. They’ve had to revamp a lot of the things they’ve been doing offensively and are just really trying to piece it together.

"They’re one of the better defensive teams in the country. When you’ve got Holmes in the middle, he makes things difficult if you can’t attack them the right way.”

Ike remains out indefinitely with a right foot injury he has been getting treated in Denver.

Linder was pressed this week about the timetable for the big man’s return but Ike's recovery is obviously out of his control.

“You just got to keep moving forward," Linder said. "You have the team that you have in front of you, and then you have to do the best you can with the group in front of you. Hopefully at some point we'll get good news. Hopefully he'll be back on the floor sooner than later.”

UW will wrap up the non-conference schedule against Saint Mary’s on Dec. 21 in Phoenix.

The Pokes, who open conference play on Dec. 28 at Fresno State, were 219th in the latest NET rankings, which is last among MW teams. Dayton is 144th and Saint Mary’s is 15th in the metric used by the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

“Two teams that probably thought things would be a little bit different going into this game,” Linder said of the UW-Dayton matchup. "At the same time, I do like where we’re heading. We’re kind of heading in the right direction again. As long as we can stay healthy and keep those guys we have on the floor healthy, hopefully we can build off those last two games.”