Wyoming Cowboys set for road test against Northern Illinois Huskies

Waylee averaged 5.3 yards per carry at Georgia Tech to lead the Huskies. Quarterback Rocky Lombardi, a Michigan State transfer who will get another chance to beat Michigan next week, was only 11-for-17 passing for 136 yards.

Just like Chambers against Montana State, though, Lombardi saved his best for last -- throwing his second touchdown pass and completing a 2-point conversion attempt with 38 seconds left to give NIU the one-point win over an ACC opponent.

“They came out in the Georgia Tech game and they ran the ball, and that's something they stuck to. You know, I really appreciate that,” UW defensive line coach Pete Kaligis said. "So for us it's going to be coming down to technique. You’ve got to trust your eyes and what you see and what you're attacking. But they've improved a lot from last season.”

NIU finished the 2020 season 0-6 playing a MAC-only schedule. UW was 2-4 during the abbreviated MWC season.

Getting off to a 2-0 start isn’t expected to be easy for either team. The Cowboys opened as a 6 ½-point favorite but the program is 2-8 on the road over the last two seasons.