Wyoming Cowboys set for road test against Northern Illinois Huskies

DEKALB, Ill. – This Mountain West vs. Mid-American Conference matchup may be decided by which quarterback makes a play in the final minute.
Wyoming’s Sean Chambers and Northern Illinois’ Rocky Lombardi both delivered game-winning plays to lift their teams to dramatic wins to open the season.
And in the only previous meeting between the programs, it was Josh Allen’s spellbinding scramble for a touchdown in the middle of the night that decided the game in triple overtime.
But during the course of Saturday’s rematch at Huskie Stadium (11:30 a.m., ESPN+), the Cowboys (1-0) and Huskies (1-0) will attempt to seize control by seeing if their offensive line can impose its will in the running game.
UW plans to get Xazavian Valladay on track after the all-MWC running back was limited to 77 yards and a touchdown in the 19-16 victory over Montana State.
UNI will try to keep the Harrison Waylee freight train rolling after he rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown in a 22-21 win at Georgia Tech.
“The biggest thing I was disappointed in was our traditional tailback run game was not where it needed to be,” head coach Craig Bohl said of the Pokes’ performance against the FCS Bobcats at War Memorial Stadium. “I think we have a stable of some excellent running backs. So we’ve got to clean some things up there, particularly with the offensive line, and some perimeter blocking with our tight ends and wide receivers.”
The Cowboys’ offensive line paved the way for 219.5 yards rushing per game last season, which ranked 14th in the FBS. Montana State held UW to 151 yards (3.5 per attempt) on the ground.
“They're similar to us in that they want to establish the run,” NIU head coach Thomas Hammock said. “They want to change the line of scrimmage and establish a dominance on both sides of the ball. It mirrors us. We want to do that as well."
Sean Chambers provided more balance to the attack during Tim Polasek's debut as UW's offensive coordinator, finishing 15-for-26 passing for 196 yards with one interception and the clutch touchdown pass to Treyton Welch with 47 seconds left.
NIU’s defense allowed 271 yards rushing on 5.3 yards per attempt last Saturday in Atlanta. The Yellow Jackets nearly had two 100-yard rushers in Jahmyr Gibbs (99 yards) and Jordan Mason (96).
The Huskies are expecting a heavy dose of Valladay, who is from Matteson, Illinois, and will have his own cheering section.
“He's a dynamic player," Hammock said. "Two weeks in a row we’ve seen some dynamic backs. This guy is physical, he’s a slasher. I think he almost jumped over somebody completely last week. We have to be all hands on deck trying to corral him as much as possible because he is a big part of their offense.”
Waylee averaged 5.3 yards per carry at Georgia Tech to lead the Huskies. Quarterback Rocky Lombardi, a Michigan State transfer who will get another chance to beat Michigan next week, was only 11-for-17 passing for 136 yards.
Just like Chambers against Montana State, though, Lombardi saved his best for last -- throwing his second touchdown pass and completing a 2-point conversion attempt with 38 seconds left to give NIU the one-point win over an ACC opponent.
“They came out in the Georgia Tech game and they ran the ball, and that's something they stuck to. You know, I really appreciate that,” UW defensive line coach Pete Kaligis said. "So for us it's going to be coming down to technique. You’ve got to trust your eyes and what you see and what you're attacking. But they've improved a lot from last season.”
NIU finished the 2020 season 0-6 playing a MAC-only schedule. UW was 2-4 during the abbreviated MWC season.
Getting off to a 2-0 start isn’t expected to be easy for either team. The Cowboys opened as a 6 ½-point favorite but the program is 2-8 on the road over the last two seasons.
“They’re definitely a good football team, but we did not perform as well as we wanted to on Saturday up front,” UW center Keegan Cryder said of the offensive line’s performance against Montana State. “We have a very high bar set for us and we definitely don’t want to lower that at all. It was frustrating.