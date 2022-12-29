Wyoming Cowboys set to face Ohio Bobcats in Arizona Bowl on Friday

TUCSON, Arizona – There were two involuntary opt-outs for the Arizona Bowl.

Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl dismissed Titus Swen, the 12th player in program history to rush for 1,000 yards in a season, from the team after the regular-season finale at Fresno State.

Ohio quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who ranks sixth in the FBS in passer rating (167.7), is out with a torn ACL suffered on Nov. 15.

The Cowboys (7-5) will have a new unnamed starter in the backfield and the Bobcats (9-4) will turn the offense over to redshirt freshman C.J. Harris when the teams meet on Friday at Arizona Stadium (2:30 p.m., Barstool.TV).

Bohl would not reveal which players will be carrying the load in his run-first offense with Dawaiian McNeely and D.Q. James ruled out with injuries.

Redshirt freshman Jordon Vaughn is likely the next man up with fourth-stringer Joey Braasch entering the transfer portal. True freshman LJ Richardson, a late arrival to Tucson due to travel issues, is the other healthy scholarship running back available.

“They’re going to have a quality guy back there,” said Ohio head coach Tim Albin, a former assistant under Bohl at North Dakota State. “Working along with Coach Bohl and this system, whoever they put out there is going to be a downhill bruiser and it will present challenges just consistently getting the person that they go with to the ground.”

The Pokes, despite losing No. 1 wide receiver Joshua Cobbs to the portal, could lean on quarterback Andrew Peasley and the passing game.

Ohio ranks 130th out of 131 FBS teams in passing yards allowed (293.7 per game) with 28 passing touchdowns allowed.

Peasley has completed 51.4% of his passes for 1,388 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Utah State transfer will return for a second season at UW and is looking to atone for a two-interception performance in the 30-0 loss at Fresno State.

“I’m definitely glad I get another opportunity to compete after that performance in Fresno, I’ll be honest,” Peasley said. “I think the defeat against Boise (State) really took the life out of us and I didn’t think we had enough pride going into the Fresno game as a Wyoming Cowboy.

“I think the team will come together.”

Despite the loss of Swen and some portal attrition, the Pokes are expected to return most of the key players from this year’s campaign when they exceeded preseason expectations and remained in the Mountain West race until Jayden Clemons’ last-second interception against Boise State in the home finale.

Nose tackle Cole Godbout and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole are expected to be healthy enough to return to the lineup in the Arizona Bowl. With standout defensive ends DeVonne Harris and Braden Siders and middle linebackers Easton Gibbs also set to return, UW could field a dominant defense in 2023.

The unit would like to set the tone against Harris and the Bobcats.

Running back Sieh Bangura, the MAC freshman of the year, led the team with 940 yards rushing and 12 touchdowns.

After Rourke completed 69.1% of his passes for 3,256 yards with 25 touchdowns and four interceptions, Harris passed for 163 yards in a 38-14 win over Bowling Green and 163 in the 17-7 loss to Toledo in the Mid-American Conference championship game.

“He’s a great leader,” Rourke, the MAC offensive player of the year, said of Harris. “He has stepped into that role, and I’m proud of him.”

Ohio is a 2 ½-point favorite, but UW leads the all-time series 2-0 and is 11-5 against MAC opponents, including a 52-38 win over Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl last season.