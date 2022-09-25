Wyoming Cowboys shift focus to Mountain West race after loss at No. 19 BYU

PROVO, Utah – The old rivals thought they were about to tack on one more touchdown to rub it in.

Wyoming’s defense was lined up with a goal-line look in a desperate attempt to get a quick stop as the clock was winding down during Saturday's 38-24 loss to No. 19 BYU.

Davis Miles broke through a crack at the line of scrimmage and had nothing but green grass in front of him as he galloped toward the end zone in the south stands where the student section was waiting to celebrate another score.

And then the running back was caught from behind by speedy cornerback Jakorey Hawkins, who limited the damage to a 70-yard run and a field goal moments later instead of an exclamation point touchdown for the Cougars.

“I just think that shows the effort this team has,” Andrew Peasley noted late Saturday night in the bowels of LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Three weeks after UW head coach Craig Bohl wiped away some tears while standing up for his quarterback, Peasley’s voice started to crack when asked about how hard this young team is playing.

The Cowboys (3-2) were unable to deliver what would have been a marquee road win over the Cougars (3-1), which would have had them dancing in the streets from Evanston to Laramie, but Hawkins’ hustle is a character trait the fan base can expect for the rest of the campaign.

“We never gave up,” Peasley said.

UW controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball in the first half, but Jaren Hall threw the first of his four touchdown passes with four seconds left in the second quarter to give BYU a 14-10 halftime lead.

The adjustments by head coach Kalani Sitake and his staff led to a dominant third quarter by the Cougars that proved to be the difference.

“We thought for a while there we could really establish the line of scrimmage and that was going to keep our offense on the field and keep their prolific offense off the field,” Bohl said. “They did a better job adjusting than we did. So kudos to them.”

Hall threw two touchdowns in the third quarter while UW’s offense sputtered, but Peasley found tight end Treyton Welch for a 19-yard touchdown to get the visitors within 28-17 with 14:54 remaining.

After a 68-yard touchdown pass from Hall to Keanu Hill, UW drove down the field again and Peasley hit Joshua Cobbs to make the score 35-24 with 3:15 left.

The Pokes punched back again before Miles’ knockout blow.

“We knew it was going to be a physical game and, after last week, it felt good to get hit in the mouth a little bit and respond better,” said Sitake, whose then-No. 12 BYU squad was coming off a loss at Oregon. “I appreciate the style of football Wyoming plays because you can’t hide from it. I think the guys answered the call.”

The Cougars, who abandoned the 100-year-old rivalry with UW in 2010 for independence in football, have Big 12 logos plastered throughout their stadium, but BYU won’t officially join the conference until next season.

The Pokes still have a chance to compete for a MW championship this season after returning to the High Plains in the wee hours Sunday following the bitter non-conference loss.

“BYU is a good team, and we just came out on the short end,” Welch said. “But we have a lot to look at on film, and I think we’re going to be ready for Mountain West play for sure.”

The Cowboys already opened the conference slate with a memorable 17-14 upset of Air Force. Preseason Mountain Division favorite Boise State fired its offensive coordinator after a loss to UTEP on Friday. Reigning MW champion Utah State has been drubbed at home by Weber State and UNLV.

And Border War rival Colorado State, which also was picked ahead of the Pokes in the preseason media poll, is 0-4 and coming off a 31-point home loss to an FCS opponent.

“I think the conference is a little different this year. The teams that were at the top really aren’t at the top anymore,” Peasley said. “There’s a lot of opportunity for us to continue to improve and keep winning. I know we just lost to a ranked (No.) 19 team.

“They’re solid, but we have conference now, and I think we have a sincere shot to take it all the way.”

UW hosts San Jose State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).