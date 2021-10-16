Wyoming Cowboys shut out 17-0 by Fresno State, fall to 0-2 in Mountain West

LARAMIE – Maybe it wasn’t Brent Vigen’s fault after all.
Wyoming’s offense went missing as soon as the Mountain West action began and its championship dreams were dashed by a 17-0 loss to Fresno State on a sun-splashed Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
The Cowboys fell to 4-2 overall and 0-2 in the MWC after first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek’s unit extended its scoreless streak to six quarters.
UW was shut out in the second half of the 24-14 loss at Air Force last week.
Starting quarterback Sean Chambers continued his recent struggles, finishing 8-for-23 for 111 yards and three interceptions. He also ran for 52 yards and lost a fumble before getting the hook in the fourth quarter after his fourth turnover.
Levi Williams hit Isaiah Neyor for a deep pass play on his first series, but the officials ruled the diving attempt incomplete. UW’s fourth-down conversion attempt on the next play failed.
The Cowboys finally reached the red zone in the closing minutes, but Williams had a pass tipped and intercepted by safety L.J. Early.
It was that kind of day for the offense.
The defense held Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener, who was averaging 396 passing yards per game, to 14-for-27 for 88 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bulldogs (5-2, 2-1) did not have any miscues after committing six turnovers in their 27-24 loss at Hawaii two weeks ago.
Vigen, who took a lot of criticism as the Cowboys struggled in the passing game in the post-Josh Allen era, left after the 2020 season to become the head coach of Montana State.
Since the Cowboys escaped with a 19-16 win over their former offensive coordinator in the opener, the Bobcats (6-1) have not lost.
The 20,002 boo birds in attendance were chirping after three consecutive negative plays -- Neyor was thrown for a 6-yard loss on a slow-developing reverse, followed by Chambers getting sacked on back-to-back snaps – in the third quarter.
Then the defense, which had held Fresno State to 111 total yards in the first half, continued to keep the Cowboys within one score as Solomon Byrd came up with a critical third-down sack of Haener.
But Chambers’ third turnover of the game – an interception that Malachi Langley returned 33 yards down to the UW 6-yard line – was the back-breaking play.
Haener threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Cropper moments later to make the score 14-0 with 1:52 remaining in the third quarter.
After Chambers’ third interception in the fourth quarter, Cesar Silva made a 41-yard field goal to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 17-0 with 10:25 remaining.
The Cowboys trailed 7-0 at the intermission after losing the turnover battle 2-0 in the first half.
UW’s defense forced a three-and-out on the opening series, but Chambers lost a fumble on the Cowboys’ second snap.
Rome Weber appeared to make a key stop, driving Cropper out of bounds at the 5-yard line on third-and-goal. But after a lengthy video review, the officials called a targeting penalty and ejected Weber from the game.
Haener connected on a 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Juan Rodriguez to give the visitors the 7-0 head start.
The Pokes had a promising drive going after a 14-yard reception by Neyor and an 11-yard reception by Xazavian Valladay. Once again, the officials had the crowd grumbling after blowing the whistle on a third-and-11 for a 6-yard sack of Chambers, even though he appeared to have broken free from defensive tackle Kevin Atkins and linebacker Levelle Bailey and was headed up field.
Chambers started moving the chains over the middle to big targets in the second quarter, finding Parker Christensen for 16 yards on third-and-15 and tight end Treyton Welch for a career-long 32-yard reception.
Ayden Eberhardt also had a 13-yard grab on third-and-8, but Chambers’ next pass bounced off Valladay’s outstretched hands and into the arms of Fresno State free safety Evan Williams, who returned the interception 15 yards.