Wyoming Cowboys shut out 17-0 by Fresno State, fall to 0-2 in Mountain West

The Bulldogs (5-2, 2-1) did not have any miscues after committing six turnovers in their 27-24 loss at Hawaii two weeks ago.

Vigen, who took a lot of criticism as the Cowboys struggled in the passing game in the post-Josh Allen era, left after the 2020 season to become the head coach of Montana State.

Since the Cowboys escaped with a 19-16 win over their former offensive coordinator in the opener, the Bobcats (6-1) have not lost.

The 20,002 boo birds in attendance were chirping after three consecutive negative plays -- Neyor was thrown for a 6-yard loss on a slow-developing reverse, followed by Chambers getting sacked on back-to-back snaps – in the third quarter.

Then the defense, which had held Fresno State to 111 total yards in the first half, continued to keep the Cowboys within one score as Solomon Byrd came up with a critical third-down sack of Haener.

But Chambers’ third turnover of the game – an interception that Malachi Langley returned 33 yards down to the UW 6-yard line – was the back-breaking play.

Haener threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jalen Cropper moments later to make the score 14-0 with 1:52 remaining in the third quarter.