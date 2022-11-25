Wyoming Cowboys shut out by Fresno State in regular-season finale

FRESNO, California – It was Black (and Blue) Friday for the Pokes.

Wyoming, depleted due to injuries and dragging emotionally after the championship-crushing last-minute loss to Boise State, was demolished 30-0 by Fresno State on Friday night in front of crowd of 40,214 at Valley Children’s Stadium.

The Cowboys finished the regular season 7-5 overall and 5-3 in Mountain West play after losing back-to-back games to the Mountain Division champion Broncos (9-3, 8-0) and West Division champion Bulldogs (8-4, 7-1).

"We might have emptied the tank before we came into tonight," UW head coach Craig Bohl said. "I am really proud of this team. I am disappointed in tonight, but this team has probably, in my mind with the potential that we had, maxed out on the potential probably more than any team I’ve had the pleasure of coaching as the head football coach."

Andrew Peasley, who watched helplessly as backup Jayden Clemons threw two interceptions in the final two minutes against Boise State, was cleared from concussion protocol Sunday and returned to the lineup.

But UW's starting quarterback also struggled, finishing 12-for-29 passing for 104 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions.

"I think it’s going to be important to stay positive, keep moving forward," said Peasley, who confirmed he will use his extra year of eligibility and return to play for the Pokes in 2023. "Life isn’t fair. So that’s what we’ve got to focus on, kind of reunite as a team, get some people back and get healthy and feeling fresh and go win us a bowl game."

Titus Swen, who rushed for a career-high 212 yards against Boise State, was held to 75 yards. He did become the 12th player in program history to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark for the season on a 16-yard scamper in the fourth quarter.

"Disappointed and surprised," Bohl said of his team's inability to establish the running game against Fresno State. "I thought all year long we had been pretty good there. We had some penetration and movement. Titus tried to run hard and just wasn’t really productive. That part of our game that had been a fairly consistent part."

The Pokes were 3-for-14 on third-down conversion attempts and averaged just 3.3 yards per play.

Fresno State’s Jake Haener was 21-for-32 passing for 183 yards and a touchdown and running back Jordan Mims rushed for 52 yards and three touchdowns on their senior night.

The Cowboys were without cornerback Jakorey Hawkins, nickelback Keonte Glinton, nose guard Cole Godbout, defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, wide receivers Will Pelissier and Alex Brown, tight ends Parker Christensen and Treyton Welch and running backs Dawaiian McNeely and D.Q. James.

Cornerback Deron Harrell, right guard Emmanuel Pregnon, tight end Colin O’Brien and wide receiver Joshua Cobbs left Friday’s game with injuries.

Clayton Stewart kept playing but was limping around the sideline after having two punts blocked in the first half.

"We knew, quite frankly, we were going to be really, really short in some spots," Bohl said. "We knew this was going to be a hard, hard challenge. So, you try to minimize the weaknesses that you thought you had and emphasize the strengths. I don’t know if we did a great job of that. Obviously, the score didn’t indicate that."

Peasley telegraphed a third-down slant pass to Wyatt Wieland that was intercepted by linebacker Malachi Langley and returned to the UW 4-yard line.

The turnover set up Mims’ third touchdown run to give the Bulldogs a 30-0 lead with 7:55 remaining in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Peasley was picked off by Cameron Lockridge at the 2-yard line on a fluttering deep shot intended for Wieland.

"I think we didn’t execute very well on offense, and I think I made some bad decisions. I underthrew two important big plays," Peasley said. "It’s a lot of work we need to get done these next weeks before this bowl game.

"Coach Bohl said it’s a reward and we’ve got to stay positive. It’s not the way we wanted to finish the season off."

Wyett Ekeler was flagged for a horse-collar tackle and Isaac White for pass-interference on the opening drive, which ended with a 4-yard touchdown run by Mims to give the Bulldogs a head start.

Redshirt freshman tight end John Michael Gyllenborg caught a 10-yard pass, the first reception of his career, to move the chains but UW’s first drive ended when Swen was stuffed on the ensuing third down.

The Bulldogs extended the lead to 14-0 after a partially-blocked punt gave them possession at the UW 41-yard line, which led to a 6-yard touchdown pass from Haener to Nikko Remigio.

Haener, who set a MW record by throwing at least one touchdown pass in 27 consecutive games, was 9-for-11 passing for 93 yards in the first quarter.

During Fresno State’s 17-0 win in Laramie in 2021, Haener was held to 15-for-28 passing for 96 yards and two touchdowns.

"He had a really good arm," defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho said. "I feel like moving around he wasn’t as good as other quarterbacks we played, but he definitely had a really good arm."

Swen was tackled for a 7-yard loss and Peasley was sacked for a 9-yard loss on third-and-17, which forced Stewart to punt out of his own end zone. His attempt was blocked for a safety that extended Fresno State’s cushion to 16-0.

Malik Sherrod returned John Hoyland’s free kick 50 yards down to the UW 27-yard line. Mims ran his second touchdown in out of the wildcat formation moments later to make the score 23-0 with 8:28 remaining in the second quarter.

The Boise State loss lingered throughout the short holiday week and helped Fresno State make quick work of the Pokes.

"The emotional loss last week … we had a hangover effect," Bohl said. "I’d like to think I’d be the Dalai Lama and slap them out of it. I didn’t and we didn’t. I also do not want to detract from the fact that Fresno is a good football team."