Wyoming Cowboys sign 13 high school prospects, NIU transfer running back

LARAMIE — Craig Bohl and his staff feel better about the December chaos this year.

During Wednesday’s early signing day, Wyoming responded to this cycle’s portal defections by signing 13 high school prospects and adding a potential new starting running back in Northern Illinois transfer Harrison Waylee.

“If you have a guy leaving there’s going to be another guy coming,” Bohl said of his new attitude regarding the portal. “Removing yourself from taking things personally and wishing the best for these guys that are going someplace else for some other experience. So, you kind of take your feelings off your shirt sleeve a little bit and you just move forward.”

Bohl booted starting running back Titus Swen from the team shortly after the regular-season finale and Joey Braasch opted to transfer instead of stepping into the role for UW against Ohio in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30 in Tucson.

Help is on the way after Gordie Haug, the Pokes’ running backs coach and executive director of recruiting, made a push to add Waylee to the program.

“I didn’t need to watch him on film, it’s embedded in my brain,” Bohl said of Waylee, who rushed for 179 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys in 2021. “I mean, I thought the game was done and then all of a sudden we can’t tackle this guy.”

UW nearly coughed up a 42-14 lead before holding on for a 50-43 win. When Haug saw Waylee’s name in the portal he made another trip to DeKalb, Illinois, to recruit the talented junior with 1,929 career rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

“We vetted his character extensively. Kudos to Gordie because he jumped on that and was very aggressive,” Bohl said. “He left an indelible impression on me when he breaks down the far sideline and we couldn’t catch him.”

Keany Parks, a three-star running back from Kenosha, Wisconsin, is the highest ranked recruit in UW’s 2023 class. He had a 24-foot long jump as a junior and is also a dominant high school basketball player.

“He’s really an explosive athlete,” Haug said of Parks, the No. 2 overall recruit from the state of Wisconsin. “He’s going to be an unbelievable addition to our football team and the running back room.”

Despite losing a handful of Texas players to the portal, including starters Joshua Cobbs, Oluwaseyi Omotosho and Cam Stone, the Pokes continued to recruit heavily in the talent-rich state.

Seven of Wednesday’s signees are from Texas, including three-star quarterback Kaden Anderson, who will enroll early and rehab an injury at UW next semester.

The Southlake Carroll High signal-caller is from the same program that produced current Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers and former Power 5 quarterbacks Chase Daniels (Missouri) and Greg McElroy (Alabama).

“One of the things about having him on campus, beyond the rehab, is being able to have him in the meeting rooms and things like that,” Bohl said. “His system that he ran in high school is very similar to what we do here. If you follow the state of Texas, that’s a premiere program. We zeroed in on him.”

Bohl credited Haug and defensive tackles coach Oscar Giles, a former Texas player and assistant, for identifying and recruiting players throughout the Long Star State.

“We have seen some kind of special connection,” Bohl said. “Guys that play in Texas are used to pickups and cowboy boots and things of that nature. So, the transition is a little bit better, too.”

The Cowboys signed Naz Hill, a three-star defensive back from Kankakee, Illinois, about an hour before Bohl appeared in front of the podium. Hill had offers last summer from Kansas and Oregon.

Two more Texas prospects, wide receiver Justin Stevenson and defensive tackle Jayden Williams, were added to the class Wednesday morning without previously announcing their intentions to play for the Pokes.

Stevenson, who made a late visit to Laramie on Dec. 9, will enroll early and begin competing during spring practice.

Williams chose the Cowboys over Washington State, where he was being recruited by former UW assistant Pete Kaligis, and UTEP, which is coached by former UW coach Dana Dimel.

Tell Wade, the first verbal commitment the Pokes received in the cycle, stayed true to his pledge. The defensive end from Wray, Colorado, chose UW over Border War rival Colorado State.

Defensive end Evan Herrmann of Sussex, Wisconsin, and offensive lineman Rocky Shields of Littleton, Colorado, were flipped by Vanderbilt and Washington State, respectively, after originally committing to the Cowboys.

“We had a couple that went sideways,” Bohl said. “They said they were here and then all of a sudden, ‘Well, I don’t know.’”

Bohl admitted there was one coveted in-state recruit UW was unable to land. He wouldn’t name the player, but he was obviously referring to Cody High star Luke Talich, who is heading to Notre Dame as a preferred walk-on instead of following in his father Jim’s footsteps at UW.

“Typically, I think we’ve done a really good job of identifying Wyoming players and we were disappointed we weren’t able to sign a guy out of this early class,” Bohl said. “It doesn’t mean we won’t sign (an in-state recruit in February), but we’ve got a pretty good pulse on this state.”

Bohl expects to have some players currently in the portal make visits in early January. There is also a chance the Cowboys will try to sign more high school prospects during the traditional Feb. 1 signing day.

