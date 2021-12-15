Wyoming Cowboys sign 14-man 2022 recruiting class

LARAMIE – There were some roars echoing through the High Altitude Performance Center on the eve of the early signing period.

Wyoming announced a 14-player 2022 recruiting class on Wednesday after entering the week with 11 firm verbal commitments.

Three offensive line prospects – Jagger Filippone of Torrey Pines, California; Mykel Janise of Beaumont, Texas; and Wes King of Appleton, Wisconsin – committed to head coach Craig Bohl and the staff Tuesday and made it official by getting signed letters-of-intent to the UW compliance office Wednesday.

“I was concerned because all of these guys had significant interest from other schools,” Bohl said during his signing day press conference Wednesday afternoon. “They were good players, they had been vetted. We felt like they fit into our profile, but they had options.

“To go three-for-three, quite frankly, surprised me. I walked down the hall, I know we were really pleased with those commitments. Then for us to receive those letters today was exciting.”

UW also signed 6-foot-6, 281-pound Rex Johnson, who verbally committed in July, to restock the offensive line room with four incoming freshmen.

Four of the 2021 team’s current starting offensive linemen are seniors who could be playing their final game for the Pokes against Kent State next Tuesday in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium in Boise (1:30 p.m., ESPN).

“With the number of offensive linemen that we’re going to lose, when you look at this grouping, it was going to be important that we fortify that,” Bohl said. “I think these three (late additions) are certainly going to do that.”

UW added to the defensive line by landing defensive end Kevin Sjogren of Palisade, Colorado, and defensive tackle Jaden Williams of Inglewood, California.

The class has some sizzle to go with the steak.

Caden Becker, a 6-foot-4, 220-pound quarterback prospect from Omaha, Nebraska, possesses some physical qualities that remind Bohl of Josh Allen.

What was equally impressive about Becker was his willingness to make several trips to Laramie to meet with first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek about what it will take to play the position for the Cowboys.

“I had a chance to see him play live and that was also very special,” said Bohl, who noted that Becker will likely weigh about 235 pounds after going through UW’s strength and conditioning program with 4.5 speed in the 40. “He is a physical guy who has good ability to throw. He also has the wherewithal to lead. Those are some of the attributes we look for.”

Becker is one of three players in the class from Nebraska, along with safety Koa McIntyre and running back LJ Richardson. UW’s 2021 recruiting class had four players from the Cornhusker State.

“What we have found through the years is just kind of a common connection between some of the fabrics of growing up in the state of Nebraska and Wyoming,” said Bohl, who grew up in Lincoln and played for the Huskers. “That’s not to say a guy from some other part of the country is not going to appreciate Wyoming, but what we have found is there’s guys we believe can play Division I football, that can win at this level. A lot of them have not been offered scholarships maybe from Big Ten schools. We feel like they’re above the line.

“That’s been a bountiful area for us, and we’re going to continue to recruit that area.”

The Cowboys also signed three players from Colorado – Sjogren, linebacker Caden Hawkins (Highlands Ranch) and safety Malique Singleton (Englewood).

Nine different states are represented in the class, including Wyoming with the addition of Rock Springs tight end Isaac Schoenfeld.

“It’s important for us to recruit Wyoming,” Bohl said. “It’s also important for us to make sure that when we extend an offer we believe the guy has an opportunity to win at this level. He’s got great speed, he runs really well. That’s why we offered him.”

UW’s class also includes wide receiver Caleb Merritt from St. Louis, and cornerback Josh Dixon from McKinney, Texas. Wide receiver Charlie Coenen from Chanhassen, Minnesota, will be joining the program as a preferred walk-on.

There is a chance the Cowboys could sign more players in the spring or out of the NCAA transfer portal, depending on how many players on the current roster decide to use the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA due to the pandemic or choose to move on.

FBS programs must get their rosters down to 85 scholarship players again in 2022.

Bohl identified cornerback, long snapper and punter as areas where the staff could be looking for more depth.

“This is a special place and it takes a special player,” Bohl said. “So we’ll be cautious as far as the number of guys that we add.”

