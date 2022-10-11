Wyoming Cowboys special teams shined in win at New Mexico

LARAMIE – It’s still too early to know if this will be a special Wyoming team.

The Cowboys still have a chance to make a late-season run at the Mountain West championship thanks to their special teams.

During UW’s 27-14 victory at New Mexico, the visitors dominated the third phase of the game to soar into an open date with a confidence-building road triumph.

John Hoyland continued his Groza Award campaign by making a pair of field goals, punter Clayton Stewart controlled field position by averaging 44.1 yards on eight boots and some unsung heroes made big plays covering kicks last Saturday night in Albuquerque.

“We take great pride in that here, and I think our coaches deserve respect for giving us that pride and having us understand the importance of everything,” special teams standout Ryan Marquez said. “We just go out there and get opportunities to change the game. It is showing up clearly this year in basically every game we’ve played.”

After a UW drive stalled at the New Mexico 37-yard line, Marquez was able to keep Stewart’s ensuing point from bouncing into the end zone with an acrobatic save.

Carson York, who was Johnny-on-the-spot all night, downed the ball at the 1-yard line with the visitors clinging to a six-point lead with 2:57 remaining.

“I saw him lean forward and smack it out and it came right to me,” York said. “I just caught it and I was kind of surprised the ball went into my hands. It was just out of nowhere. That was a really big play.”

A few moments later, cornerback Cam Stone intercepted a desperation pass from Miles Kendrick on third-and-13, returning the timely turnover for a 38-yard touchdown to ice the game.

Marquez blocked a punt and returned it for a touchdown during the Pokes’ victory over Tulsa. Forcing the Lobos to have to go 99 yards for a potential winning touchdown and watching the defense finish the game off with a pick-six from the sideline was also satisfying.

“I had missed one of those earlier in the season. You realize how important those type of plays are,” Marquez said. “I just located the ball pretty well and found a way to keep it out of the end zone when I had a chance. It turned out to be a pretty big play for us, and I was happy that we could get it done.”

The Lobos had a chance to build on their 14-7 lead before halftime when George Steinkamp lined up for a 45-yard field goal with three seconds on the clock.

Head coach Craig Bohl, who oversees UW’s kicking game, called two timeouts to ice New Mexico’s placekicker, which did not sit well with the announced crowd of 14,226. Steinkamp’s try had plenty of distance but bounced off the upright to keep it a one-score game at the intermission.

“There was a lot of clamoring behind me and booing and ‘This won’t work!’” Bohl said. “Some people say that doesn’t work. I disagree with that.”

Andrew Peasley seized on the momentum by leading an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive to start the third quarter. His 29-yard touchdown pass tied the score 14-14.

After UW went three-and-out on its next possession, Stewart’s 46-yard punt was muffed by Andrew Erickson, who reached up for the ball while falling backwards. York recovered the ball at the New Mexico 13-yard line to set up a 27-yard field goal by Hoyland.

“I’ve never seen someone dive backwards to catch a punt before. That was interesting,” Stewart said. “But it was awesome seeing Carson go down and get it. Ryan was right there, too. I was so excited for those guys making a big play.”

York, the team’s true freshman long snapper, hustled downfield to pounce on the opportunity.

“Honestly, I was surprised I was able to get down there in time,” York said. “I don’t think I would have been able to get down there without Clayton having an amazing punt and then Ryan coming in and diving on me to help me out.”

York’s hustle down field after getting snaps delivered to Stewart has helped UW’s punt coverage this season.

“We always say if they’re using one of their guys to block our snapper then we’ve got to feel pretty good about the coverage,” said co-special teams coordinator Shannon Moore, who helped recruit York, the ninth-ranked long snapper in the 2022 class. “Also, he should feel pretty good about what people are thinking about him from film. Carson has been a good addition for us.”

The Lobos had a chance to reclaim the lead as Jer’Marius Lewis was streaking down the sideline on a punt return for a potential score late in the third quarter. Stewart made the touchdown-saving tackle at the UW 12-yard line.

“I coach the punters. I’d have to say I haven’t spent a great deal of time working with him on tackling drills, but I thought he did a great job there,” Bohl said.

New Mexico decided to attempt another field goal on fourth-and-goal at the 3, but Steinkamp’s 22-yard try was blocked by Gavin Meyer.

In the fourth quarter, Bohl trotted Hoyland out for a chip shot on fourth-and-goal to extend the lead to 20-14 with 8:45 remaining.

“The 55-yard (field goal) against Tulsa, the minute he hit it I knew he made it. I jumped up and tried to give him a high-five, but he was watching the ball,” said Stewart, who is Hoyland’s holder. “I was like, ‘Come on, let’s celebrate before it’s even in, it will make it cooler.’

“It’s fun being back there. We’ve joked about getting some handshake celebrations going. I know those Lou Groza (Award) guys have to be watching.”

Hoyland is 15-for-16 (.938) on field goals this season and 38-for-44 (.864) for his career. He has made all 16 of UW’s PATs this season.

Stewart will also be considered for the Ray Guy Award if he keeps this up. He is currently leading the MW and is ninth in the FBS in punting average (45.8 yards per attempt) with a long of 67 yards and 10 punts placed inside the opponents’ 20-yard line.

“Our special teams is like its own little family. It’s great knowing these guys,” York said. “Clayton is super supportive and since he is an older guy he knows what he is doing. He has been doing this for four or five years now. It’s nice having him here helping me out. John is just a super awesome guy, love John, he’s a great kicker.”