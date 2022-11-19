Wyoming Cowboys squander chance to win Mountain Division with 20-17 loss to Boise State

LARAMIE – The Pokes will not be adding the Mountain West championship hardware to this season’s trophy haul.

Wyoming let a fourth-quarter lead slip away and lost 20-17 to Boise State on a bone-chilling Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium.

The Broncos (8-3, 7-0) clinched the Mountain Division title and will host the conference championship game on Dec. 3 on the blue turf.

Titus Swen rushed for a career-high 212 Yards, including an 83-yard touchdown, but the Cowboys (7-4, 5-2) finished 1-for-10 on third-down conversion attempts.

Jayden Clemons, making his first career start in place of an injured Andrew Peasley, struggled in the passing game, finishing just 3-for-16 for 30 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions, including two miscues in the final moments.

"I don’t even know how to process it or put it into words," Clemons said. "The biggest thing in my mind is I feel like I’ve got to do more for my team. They trusted me."

UW's offense had two chances to either drive down and win the game or force overtime with a field goal.

The Cowboys took possession at their own 12-yard line with 2:16 remaining, but Clemons was intercepted by JL Skinner on the fourth play of the series.

"I’m going to love him up," UW head coach Craig Bohl said of Clemons. "He’s hurting."

DeVonne Harris miraculously came up with a fumble recovery and returned it 44 yards down to the Boise State 21-yard line with 45 seconds left.

George Holani was inexplicably fighting for extra yards when Gavin Meyer's helmet popped the ball into the arms of Harris.

"I’m just going down my edge, I see someone make a play, the ball comes out right into my hands," said Harris, who finished with nine tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, a quarterback hit and the fumble recovery. "I’m thinking, this is cool, let’s go win this game. Unfortunately, we didn’t execute as good as we should have."

Bohl said he told offensive coordinator Tim Polasek to go for the win, even though Clemons was struggling with his accuracy.

One snap after Harris had the crowd roaring, the 17,345 frozen fans in attendance let out a collective groan when Clemons threw another interception to Skinner in the end zone.

"I saw the coverage, saw my read, threw the ball where the read was," Clemons said. "I was going for the win. I was going to take that shot."

Bohl was agitated during his postgame press conference when asked about putting the game in the hands of Clemons, who had only completed three passes all night, when a John Hoyland field goal would have extended the game.

"Just tons of emotions. You’ve got a bunch of guys in that locker room that are upset, hurt," Bohl said. "I want to be clear on this: I gave the green light on that play. Did it come out and was it executed the way we thought it would be? No, obviously not.

"But I gave Tim the light to take one shot, let’s try to score. If we don’t have it, then we’re going to kick a field goal. Jayden is going to learn from it."

Swen had runs of 15, 18 and 7 yards before UW’s opening drive of the third quarter bogged down with a delay of game penalty and ended with Clemons getting intercepted in the end zone by Rodney Robinson on a deep shot for Alex Brown.

The Broncos obviously watched film of the Border War when Clemons and Brown hooked up for the game-winning 32-yard touchdown in UW’s 14-13 victory at Colorado State.

Boise State cashed the turnover in for its first lead of the game, 13-10, as Green scored on a 5-yard run to finish a nine-play, 80-yard drive aided by a series of missed tackles.

Missing nose tackle Cole Godbout for the fifth consecutive game and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole to an injury suffered in Fort Collins became a problem for the Pokes as the game wore on.

"Props to our guys for battling to the end and not just giving up and rolling over," linebacker Easton Gibbs said after finishing with 11 tackles.

Wrook Brown broke up a pass on third-and-6 to give UW a critical stop.

Swen’s long touchdown run moments later gave the Pokes a 17-13 lead with 42 seconds left in the third quarter.

Taylen Green, who UW head coach Craig Bohl compared to Josh Allen this week, made an NFL throw for a 38-yard touchdown to Billy Bowens to give Boise State a 20-17 lead with 7:20 remaining.

Jakorey Hawkins appeared to be in position to make a play on the ball but Green’s pass dropped in over his left shoulder pad and into Bowens’ hands.

"(Clemons) probably thinks right now that everything’s on him, and it’s not," tight end Parker Christensen said. "There were multiple times in the game where we could have done something different. It shouldn’t have come down to those last few plays.

"I told him to keep his head up, we’ve got a couple more games."

The Cowboys, who were picked to finish fifth in the Mountain Division in the preseason media poll, pushed Boise State to the brink.

With only four players being introduced on senior night, the future appears to be bright for this program.

UW will finish the regular season against Fresno State, which clinched the West Division, on Friday at Bulldog Stadium.

"We’ve got to kind of preach our season is not done yet," Gibbs said. "That’s not how we want to go out as a team. We’re still hungry."