Wyoming Cowboys sticking with Andrew Peasley as starting QB vs. Tulsa Golden Hurricane

LARAMIE – A total of 18 FBS teams played Week 0 games.

Wyoming ranks last among them in passing and scoring after the 38-6 debacle against Illinois.

After dissecting the horror film, head coach Craig Bohl announced Andrew Peasley will remain the starting quarterback for the Cowboys’ home opener against Tulsa on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (1:30 p.m., FS1).

Peasley finished a dismal 5-for-20 passing for 30 yards with an interception against the Illini.

Bohl said the Utah State transfer’s inaccuracy was only a part of the problem.

The Cowboys had a couple of key drops, and tight end Treyton Welch was unable to come up with a difficult 50-50 ball in the end zone that would have tied the score early on.

UW’s wide receivers also failed to get any separation against a talented Big Ten secondary that challenged them in man-to-man press coverage.

On a positive note, the offensive line kept Peasley virtually untouched on passing plays.

“It wasn’t the protection. The protection was there,” Bohl said. “Between the guys running the routes, their catching ability, and Andrew’s accuracy … that needs to improve and it needs to improve significantly.”

Bohl listed the quarterback spot as TBA on the depth chart last week. For Tulsa, Peasley is QB1 and walk-on Jayden Clemons is the backup.

It appears Evan Svoboda and Hank Gibbs still have a lot of developing to do before seeing the field at UW.

“Jayden rose up. He kept fighting,” Bohl said of the quarterback competition. “We were watching his productivity because you said is it going to be Evan? Is it going to be Hank? Jayden kept on boxing and it was fairly close. However the numbers began to separate and the decision making began to separate.

“Andrew is going to be the starter this week. We’re going to hone his skills, but we have a good amount of confidence in Jayden.”

Bohl said he thought briefly about putting Clemons in against Illinois, but considering the Illini cornerbacks were running the routes better than UW’s receivers, he decided to stick with Peasley.

“I didn’t think bringing Jayden in was going to impact our ability to get open,” Bohl said. “You would have had to be Aaron Rodgers to throw a couple of those passes. I didn’t think Jayden was going to have that much of an impact.”

Tulsa also has a solid secondary, which means the visitors will probably bring the safeties down into the box to stop the run.

Expect the Golden Hurricane, a 6-point road favorite, to dare the Pokes to beat them in the passing game.

“Coach (Philip) Montgomery is a sharp guy, and I’m sure he’s probably going to look at that,” Bohl said. “We’ve got to have some things to answer some of those challenges.”

Notable

Bohl said there were no new injuries of note after the Illinois game, besides some bruised ribs for Titus Swen. UW’s running back expects to start against Tulsa after finishing with 98 yards in the opener.

Defensive end Sabastian Harsh will miss the entire season after suffering a serious knee injury during fall camp.

Running back Dawaiian McNeely is expected to be back in the rotation soon but is considered "doubtful" for Tulsa.

Quotable

“I was disappointed. I had gone into the game with some, not high expectations, but anticipating better things,” Bohl said of the lopsided loss in Champaign. “Those better things I think are still there, but they’ve got to be shown out on a game field.

“We’re going to have a great meeting today and a great uplifting practice and correct some of these mistakes and get ready to go. We need to have improvement.”