Wyoming Cowboys struggle with turnovers but improve to 2-0 with win over Nicholls

LARAMIE – Thursday night will be a teachable moment.

Head coach Jeff Linder stood on one end of the bench and preseason Mountain West player of the year Graham Ike sat on the other end watching helplessly as the Pokes made mistakes on both ends of the court.

Despite committing 20 turnovers and a series of blown assignments on defense, Wyoming improved to 2-0 with a 79-68 victory over reigning Southland Conference champion Nicholls in front of a crowd of 4,498 at the Arena-Auditorium.

“I’d rather learn from a win instead of learning from a loss,” Linder said.

The Cowboys gave up 25 points off turnovers and missed 11 free throws, including four consecutive clanks by point guard Ethan Anderson in the final two minutes.

Brendan Wenzel scored a team-high 20 points on 5-for-10 shooting after missing the opener with muscle spasms. The junior guard could have added to that total but he left the game with cramps.

Noah Reynolds was in the starting lineup and scored eight points before cramping up.

Jeremiah Oden, who scored a game-high 17 points Monday, did not play and is in concussion protocol.

“It’s tough when you’re juggling lineups and you’ve got guys out and you’re expecting certain guys to play and guys start cramping up,” Linder said. “I’ve never seen anything like it, never had anything like it in my time as a head coach, an assistant coach. Hopefully we can figure out what’s going on.”

Perhaps the healthy Pokes need to drink more water. And Ike, who is expected to be out another 5-to-7 weeks with a right foot injury, needs to drink his milk and heal up before MW play.

Hunter Maldonado (12 points) and Max Agbonkpolo (11 points) scored in double figures but combined for 13 turnovers.

“I told Max it’s hard to play you if you’re going to make one assist and seven turnovers,” Linder said. “That’s part of it and he’ll learn from it. He’ll come to my office and he’ll watch the game (Friday).

“Maldo is Maldo. We know he’s going to be fine.”

The Cowboys led for 34 minutes, 22 seconds but the Colonels (0-2) never gave in and were within 69-60 after a 3-pointer by Marek Nelson with 4:25 remaining.

Nicholls star Micah Thompson finished with a game-high 22 points on 9-for-12 shooting and Nelson added 18 points on 8-for-13 shooting.

“They were making some really tough twos, which we want, but we’ve got to force them to miss and make our free throws and not turn the ball over,” Hunter Thompson said after finishing with nine points, eight rebounds and four assists. “Then instead of an 11-point lead it might be 20.”

A dunk by freshman Caden Powell and back-to-back 3s by Jake Kyman gave UW a 55-39 lead with 11:03 remaining.

Maldonado and Agbonkpolo added dunks to the highlight reel down the stretch, but there was never a consistent flow to the game with Nicholls getting whistled for 27 fouls and UW for 14 fouls.

The Pokes were 23-for-34 at the free-throw line while the Colonels were 5-for-5.

“That’s where if you have a Graham in that type of game you can take advantage of his size,” Linder said. “One of those games where Maldo never really got into a rhythm. I got into him pretty good at halftime.”

The Cowboys only had nine turnovers during Monday’s 102-69 victory over Colorado Christian.

UW led 36-28 at the intermission after Wenzel came off the bench to score 12 points on 4-for-6 shooting behind the arc.

“It was really upsetting to miss the first game, but you’ve got to take care of your body first,” Wenzel said. “It was nice tonight being out there with the guys.”

A basket by Thompson capped a 15-0 run to give UW a 20-8 advantage midway through the half.

Nicholls stayed in the game by scoring 13 points off 11 UW turnovers. Linder had to call a timeout following a 10-0 run by the visitors that trimmed UW’s lead to 26-23.

Agbonkpolo made an incredible defensive recovery to block a shot and a 3 by Wenzel helped the Cowboys get some separation before the break.

UW will watch film of the game, make a bunch of corrections and prepare to play Southeast Louisiana on Sunday at the Arena-Auditorium (2 p.m., MW Network).