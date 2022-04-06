Wyoming Cowboys super senior Eric Abojei embracing leadership role on O-line

LARAMIE – Eric Abojei said goodbye to many of his classmates and friends over the winter.

Wyoming’s offensive line, one of the nation’s most experienced units last season, lost mainstays Keegan Cryder, Logan Harris, Rudy Stofer and Alonzo Velazquez to graduation.

Then 13 players, including quarterbacks Levi Williams and Sean Chambers, star running back Xazavian Valladay and dynamic wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, left via the transfer portal.

“It was a little upsetting because those are guys we all trusted in and we all believed in,” Abojei said of the mass exodus. “But there’s not bad feelings towards those guys, they’re doing what’s best for them, and honestly I wish them the best of luck.

“With the guys coming in, you can feel it’s a different kind of energy and a lot of the guys are adjusting to the culture here, which is great.”

Abojei could have entered the NFL draft or used his extra year of eligibility at another school, but the sixth-year senior wanted to return to improve his overall game for the next level and help lead the 2022 Cowboys.

The 6-foot-5, 330-pound left guard has started 26 games over the past four seasons, including nine during UW’s 7-6 finish in 2021.

“It means a lot,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said of Abojei’s presence. “Eric spent some time right after the season seeing what he wants to do. How does he want to grow more as a man, certainly academically and football wise as well. He’s invested in our program. People look up to him and it was good to see him out there (at spring practice).”

Joe Tripodi will be the sixth offensive line coach Abojei has had during his time in Laramie. He previously played for Scott Fuchs, Bart Miller and Derek Frazier. AJ Blazek and Klayton Adams were hired for the position but left for other jobs before coaching a game with the Pokes.

“Being a new guy and getting to know Big E a little bit, he’s a mature young man and he has the respect of the group. That definitely helps as a new coach in the room,” Tripodi said of inheriting a player with Abojei’s experience. “That happened to me as a player. I didn’t have as many coaches as he did, but you have one guy and then a new guy comes in. So I appreciate what he’s kind of going through.

“I told him, you and I will work together. We will hold our room to the standard and the culture this program is about.”

UW also returns starting right tackle Frank Crum. Latrell Bible and Zach Watts have starting experience. Sophomore Nofoafia Tulafono and redshirt freshman Caden Barnett have been mentioned by their peers as two young offensive linemen who are ready to step into the spotlight.

The Cowboys also signed five offensive linemen in the 2022 recruiting class, including four-star prospect Deshawn Woods, who will be arriving this summer.

“It’s a great role to have just because it builds character, and I feel like the guys are able to trust me and rally around me,” Abojei said of being the elder statesman of the unit. “I believe we have a lot to look forward to this year. It’s a great deal. I love the leadership and being able to work with guys who are ready to learn and ready to be coached.”

The Pokes’ offense averaged 211.7 yards rushing, which ranked 21st in the FBS, but only 162.7 passing yards (117th) last season.

Titus Swen is expected to lead another strong running game again in the fall. Transfer quarterbacks Andrew Peasley (Utah State) and Evan Svoboda (Snow College) are trying to strengthen the passing game for second-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek.

“Those boys can move, I can tell you that,” Abojei said of the new signal-callers. “I’m liking how they’re being very demonstrative and being very open communicating with guys, not allowing guys to be mediocre. They’re actually trying to push the pace, make things happen, which is great.”

Abojei arrived on campus in 2017 and redshirted during Josh Allen’s final season with the Cowboys. Five years later, the big man from New Hope, Minnesota, is optimistic UW can bounce back from last year’s disappointing 2-6 finish in Mountain West play.

The veteran offensive line was inconsistent last season but paved the way for a Border War win over Colorado State and 362 yards rushing during a blowout win over MW champion Utah State.

“I believe it’s the same goal, just being able to win every game rep by rep and just being able to take every opponent like we did Utah State,” Abojei said. "Coach Bohl talks about it all the time, the Mountain West isn’t something that’s easy to play in. Just being able to walk into every game just knowing that we can’t be the underdog, we have to put our foot down and establish our dominance.

“I think that’s what is going to help us leading into the season is just being able to rally around each other and establishing our dominance right away.”

