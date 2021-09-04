Wyoming Cowboys survive scare from Montana State, edge Bobcats 19-16

The Bobcats (0-1) were in control for most of the game but were unable to give Vigen, UW’s former offensive coordinator, a signature win in his debut as Montana State’s head coach.

A relieved Bohl rushed out on the field to hug his counterpart after time ran out on the visitors’ bid to get in position for a game-tying field goal.

“I know how Brent feels. I’ve lived that, and his heart certainly was ripped out,” Bohl said. “If there would have been a time that I would have liked Brent to win one, it would have been some other game than today. But if they would have won, I would have been happy for him.

“He’s a heck of a person and he’s going to be a great head coach. Today demonstrated out how he prepared that football team.”

Vigen’s replacement, first-year UW offensive coordinator Tim Polasek, had trouble dialing up the right plays to loosen up Montana State’s stout defense.

And when Chambers missed a wide open Alex Brown down the sideline for what would have been an easy touchdown in the third quarter, the audible gasps from the crowd seemed to suggest it might be the Bobcats’ day to pull off an FCS-over-FBS upset.