Wyoming Cowboys take a step forward in QB competition, lose RB to injury

LARAMIE – The winds of change blew through the Wyoming football program in the winter.

Levi Williams and Sean Chambers were among the headliners on the list of notable players exiting and arriving through the transfer portal.

UW head coach Craig Bohl said the literal wind whipping through the High Plains this spring has prevented the staff from getting a complete evaluation of the quarterbacks competing to take over the starting job Williams and Chambers shared in 2021.

The Pokes have practiced in the indoor facility on days when conditions are really bad and at War Memorial Stadium when the conditions aren’t quite as awful for throwing the pigskin through the air.

“When you have 65 mph gusts, how much of an evaluation are you going to get done?" Bohl asked.

Bohl said Andrew Peasley, the Utah State transfer, took a step forward during Thursday’s breezy outdoor practice.

“Andrew Peasley is really beginning to, I guess, execute our offense better,” Bohl said. “Even though Andrew is an older player, I would say it’s kind of like learning a new language. Just the terminology and some of the ideas that we do with a pro-style offense is really quite a difference than what Utah State did. There’s a curve there, and he’s really embraced it.

“I thought he probably had his best day as far as decisions and where the ball was going.”

Hank Gibbs is Peasley’s primary challenger this spring, but Snow College transfer Evan Svoboda still has four on-field opportunities this spring and a fall camp to close the gap.

A 77-play scrimmage is set for Saturday before fans get a chance to take a peek at the 2022 Pokes during the spring game on April 30.

Bohl is not planning to release a post-spring depth chart, but an internal pecking order is taking shape through 11 practices.

“Things are starting to sift out. I’m not going to make a lot of comments on how guys are sorted out. Saturday will be important,” Bohl said. “(Thursday) was important. We put our quarterbacks under a lot of pressure on third-down sets that we extended.”

Pokes lose RB

UW’s running back depth took a hit when Jeremy Hollingsworth, a sophomore from Longmont, Colorado, suffered a torn ACL this week.

“Disappointed for him,” Bohl said. “He was adding some really positive things.”

The Pokes are still pretty stacked in the backfield with Titus Swen leading the way after rushing for 785 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

Dawaiian McNeely has returned to practice after being limited earlier in the spring while recovering from offseason hip surgery.

UW also has some thunder – 6-foot-2, 230-pound redshirt freshman Jordon Vaughn – and lightning – 5-7, 172-pound D.Q. James – competing for carries.

“That’s something we always want in the running back room is not one and the same. We want different skill sets to do different things,” running backs coach Gordie Haug said. “So utilizing those different sizes and different skill sets is really going to help our offense out in multiple ways.”

Eight men in?

Bohl noted the offensive line “performed better” Thursday and singled out 6-3, 302-pound redshirt freshman Jack Walsh in his praise of the unit.

“A young guy on the offensive line that has impressed a lot of us is Jack Walsh,” Bohl said. “He’s playing a couple different positions. He’s got a really good football I.Q., particularly for a freshman. His body is in the right place, he takes coaching well.”

UW returns two starters in Eric Abojei (left guard) and Frank Crum (right tackle). Latrell Bible, Nofoafia Tulafono and Zach Watts have playing experience and are competing for starting spots.

Redshirt freshmen Emmanuel Pregon and Caden Barnett are also on the cusp of getting on the field this fall with Walsh.

The head coach admitted he needs more of a sample size before feeling good about an eight-man rotation.

“It’s going to take more than five. Typically, at that position there’s some injuries that occur during the course of the year. We feel pretty good about seven, we’d like to come up with eight,” Bohl said. “The eighth guy is out there in the abyss. He’s out there, I just don’t know where he is. I just hope he comes pretty soon, but right now he ain’t there yet.”

More help is on the way. UW signed five offensive linemen during the 2022 recruiting cycle, including four-star prospect Deshawn Woods.

