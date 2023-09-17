AUSTIN, Texas – Evan Svoboda was a little overwhelmed.

But that was on Monday when Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl and offensive coordinator Tim Polasek gave him the breaking news update.

Andrew Peasley’s shoulder was injured during the Pokes’ 31-17 win over Portland State and there was a good chance the starting quarterback would be spectating against No. 4 Texas.

“It kind of hit me Monday when they’re like, you could potentially go in and start at Texas, the No. 4 team in the country,” Svoboda said. “That’s when it hit me, and it was a big hit. It was a lot of emotions and nerves.”

By the time kickoff arrived, Svoboda was calm, cool and collected for someone making his first start in front of a crowd of 101,777 on Saturday night at DKR-Memorial Stadium.

The Pokes lost 31-10 after going into the fourth quarter tied 10-10, but Svoboda won over the visiting locker room with his gutsy performance.

The 6-foot-5, 245-pound sophomore finished 17-for-28 passing for 136 yards with no touchdowns and a pick-six.

Those numbers aren’t flashy, but Svoboda had not thrown a single pass at the FBS level since transferring to UW from Snow College before the 2021 season.

“I think tonight really calmed it down,” Svoboda said. “I just went out there and had fun and played ball.”

It was a bittersweet night for the Cowboys.

The offensive and defensive lines held up against the massive Longhorns at the line of scrimmage. Harrison Waylee gave the running game a jolt of electricity with 110 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown to give UW an early lead.

Despite being without top cornerback Kolbey Taylor, who was suspended for a violation of team rules, Jay Sawvel’s unit limited Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers to 131 yards passing and two touchdowns.

The only crowd noise after Sabastian Harsh’s momentum-changing sack and UW’s ensuing 17-play, 77-yard drive for the game-tying field goal late in the third quarter was from the brown and gold contingent stuck in the nosebleed section.

But the Longhorns recaptured their fourth-quarter form from the 34-24 victory a week earlier at then-No. 3 Alabama with a 44-yard reception by Xavier Worthy, a 5-yard touchdown run by Ewers and a 27-yard interception return for a touchdown by Jerrin Thompson.

The Pokes said the burnt-orange avalanche won’t bury them for long.

“I think the biggest thing just walking back into the locker room is how close everybody got from something like that,” middle linebacker Easton Gibbs said. “It’s a unique atmosphere we’ve got in that locker room. It really is together.

“We all embraced and hugged when we got back in here. We all knew everybody left it out there and there’s nothing more important than that. We’re excited to see where this takes us.”

Bohl said there is a chance Peasley could play next Saturday against Appalachian State. If not, it could also be exciting to see where Svoboda takes this offense after getting thrown into the fire against a potential College Football Playoff team.

“We all knew he was a passionate guy,” Gibbs said. “A lot of people follow him, he’s a big impact guy. It was really cool to see him lead. He operated the offense well.”

The Cowboys don’t have a quarterback controversy.

Peasley will be back in the saddle when his throwing arm heals and his velocity returns.

But the team appears to be in good hands with Svoboda, too.

UW can lean on a championship-level defense, running Waylee and Co. behind an emerging offensive line and the best placekicker in the country.

And the leadership of Peasley and Svoboda going forward.