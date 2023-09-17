AUSTIN, Texas – I wonder if Isaiah Neyor might have been realizing the grass isn't always greener on the other side of the portal late Saturday night.

The former Wyoming wide receiver watched his former team trade body blows with No. 4 Texas for three quarters before succumbing 31-10 in front of a crowd of 101,777 at DKR-Memorial Stadium.

Neyor, who did not play against the Pokes, posted and later deleted a cryptic tweet suggesting he is not happy about being buried on Steve Sarkisian’s depth chart.

If the dynamic Neyor was paying close attention, he realizes both teams have a chance to do something special this season.

And it's not like NFL scouts don't know the way to Laramie.

Texas has an embarrassment of riches at receiver. UW has its share of capable skill players but could probably use a 6-foot-3, 215-pound target who had 12 touchdowns for the Cowboys in 2021 and one catch for 14 yards since putting his name in the portal.

Neyor was one of the first Longhorns to leave the field and did not stick around for a postgame reunion with his former coaches and teammates.

“Well, hat’s off to Texas,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said after his team was outscored 21-0 after tying the game with 20 seconds left in the third quarter. “Our plan was to take them into the fourth quarter and hopefully come up with a couple plays. I think we certainly did that.

"On the flip side, they came up with the plays. They’ve got some really good players and there will be some things that we learn from this game, which is going to be important.”

Here are five takeaways from the pesky Pokes’ first loss of the season:

1. We want ‘Bama?

The Longhorns had their way with future SEC rival Alabama on both sides of the line of scrimmage during their statement went in Tuscaloosa.

A week later, Texas was unable to push the Pokes around.

The offensive line gave quarterback Evan Svoboda time to scan the field in his first career start and paved the way for UW’s skill players to average 5.1 yards per rushing attempt.

“Oh my gosh, they killed it,” Svoboda said. “They held their own tonight, they did great. Those guys are really big, but the offensive line, they are spectacular. They killed it tonight and I really appreciate them.”

T’Vondre Sweat, the Longhorns’ dominant 6-4, 362-pound defensive tackle, finished with three tackles. Edge rusher Barryn Sorrell had the only sack of Svoboda after Texas finished with 5.0 sacks of mobile Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe.

“Those were some big dudes, (No.) 93, their big D-tackle, at one point I looked up and couldn’t even see the top of his head he’s so tall,” wide receiver Wyatt Wieland said. “For our guys to really hold their own in there, we’ve got a great offensive line. I wish we could have played at our place and seen whether we could have gassed them out a little bit.”

Texas’ offensive line did not allow a sack of Quinn Ewers at Alabama, but Sabastian Harsh brought the star quarterback down for a 10-yard loss that took the home team out of field goal range.

UW followed Harsh's first career sack with a 17-play, 77-yard drive that chewed 10 minutes, 22 seconds off the clock and ended with John Hoyland’s game-tying field goal.

The Longhorns were bottled up until Xavier Worthy’s 44-yard touchdown reception and Jonathon Brooks’ 61-yard run to set up another touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Harsh finished with seven tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss, with Cole Godbout and Jordan Bertagnole adding three tackles each on the interior.

“We knew that was really going to be our only hope,” Bohl said. “It was trying to muddy the waters up and try to leverage our defensive line.”

2. Waylee wreaks havoc

There’s a reason why UW running backs coach Gordie Haug was on a flight to see Harrison Waylee shortly after the Northern Illinois transfer’s name popped up in the portal.

Waylee made a strong first impression in his debut with the Cowboys with a 62-yard touchdown run on the first drive and finishing with 110 yards on 18 carries (6.1 yards per attempt).

“Pretty excellent,” Bohl said of Waylee’s performance after he was held out of the first two games while recovering from offseason knee surgery. “Anybody that can run away from Texas’ secondary, that’s not just an explosive play that’s an exponentially explosive play. That’s a gear, an element that we have not had for a while. It was good to get him out there.”

Sam Scott, who led the team with 114 yards through two games, did not have a carry. D.Q. James had 34 yards on 11 carries and Jamari Ferrell added seven yards on one rushing attempt.

It didn’t take long for Waylee to establish himself as the featured back.

“Personally, I know I’m fast,” Waylee, who noted he’s not in tip-top football shape yet, said of silencing the crowd with his long touchdown scamper. “I saw the hole and I hit it thinking someone was going to chase me down. Their DBs are usually pretty fast, but they didn’t catch me, so I felt fast.”

Waylee averaged 5.2 yards per carry while rushing for 1,929 yards and 10 touchdowns at NIU, including 179 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys in 2021.

“I knew who Harrison Waylee was from his NIU days. He had some 400 rushing yards on us,” left tackle Frank Crum said. “In spring ball, he was amazing. I’m super proud of him. He can tote the ball for us. I’m excited to see what he can do come App State and Mountain West play as well.”

3. Secondary concerns

Bohl was worried about matching up with Texas’ receivers, who toasted Alabama for some explosive plays, in the secondary after suspending cornerback Kolbey Taylor for a violation of team rules.

Free safety Wyett Ekeler finished with two pass breakups, including one that probably should have been an interception in the end zone, to lead the way. For the most part, cornerbacks Jakorey Hawkins and Tyrecus Davis and nickel back Wrook Brown held up well in coverage.

Worthy slipped a tackle attempt by the diminutive Davis and sprinted down the sideline for his touchdown to open the floodgates in the fourth quarter.

“Jay (Sawvel) and I have coached a long time, and I was looking at their guys and I was like, OK, I don’t know how we’re going to hold up,” Bohl said. “We just saw them rip Alabama, so I thought Jay had a good plan and our guys executed it and our guys competed.”

Ewers finished 11-for-21 passing for 131 yards and two touchdowns against Sawvel’s defense after going 24-for-38 for 349 yards with three touchdowns against Nick Saban and Co.

“We wanted to limit the explosives and we did until the end and that was kind of the difference maker,” middle linebacker Easton Gibbs said. “So, we’re just going to keep building.”

Bohl indicated that Taylor would be out of the doghouse for this coming Saturday’s game against App State. Joey Aguilar passed for 241 yards and three touchdowns during the Mountaineers’ 43-28 victory over East Carolina on Saturday.

4. Svoboda surprise

Svoboda didn’t get the Hollywood ending, but the 6-5, 245-pound sophomore handled the spotlight well in his first career start, finishing 17-for-28 passing for 136 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in the fourth quarter that was returned for a touchdown.

The officials took a late touchdown pass by Svoboda off the scoreboard with a highly questionable offensive pass-interference call against the Pokes.

“It gives me all the confidence in the world,” Svoboda said. “You’re hanging in with the best of the best. They’re a great team, we’re a great team. We showed that. I think it gives us all confidence moving forward.”

Bohl said Andrew Peasley, who is dealing with a shoulder injury suffered during UW’s 31-17 victory over Portland State after a clutch performance in the 35-33 double-overtime win over Texas Tech, could return to the lineup in Week 4.

“I was a little concerned as his week went along, he hadn’t really progressed. He threw some in warmup and he didn’t have the zip on the ball he needed to,” Bohl said. “It’s an injury we’re in hopes he’ll be back to 100 percent next week, but we’re going to play it day by day. …

“I’m going to tell him to go home and drink some milkshakes.”

Svoboda, who had not attempted a pass at the FBS level entering the game, credited Peasley for helping him get through the nerves of playing a top-five team on the road.

“All night he was coming up to me (saying), ‘You got this.’ He was encouraging me all the way. Not only him but all the other guys. It was really nice. It boosted my confidence in this game.

5. Pokes still have swagger

There were some boisterous postgame speeches vibrating through the walls of the visiting locker room in the bowels of DKR-Memorial Stadium.

Despite the rough fourth quarter, the Pokes flew home with even more confidence after pushing the Big 12 favorites and hushing the crowd for three quarters with a backup quarterback.

“I think, one, our players recognize we have a unified football team,” Bohl said. “They never turn on one another. Number two, we have some great character with a resolve and a belief.”

The Cowboys (2-1) will have to play at a high level for all four quarters to beat App State, which defeated Texas A&M on the road last season and lost 40-34 in overtime at North Carolina this season.

“This is going to be a great home game,” Bohl said. “I hope our fans show up for these Cowboys because it’s the makings of a great team.”

UW’s non-conference resume will be very strong with a win over the Mountaineers, especially if the Red Raiders make some noise in the Big 12 and the Longhorns remain in the College Football Playoff discussion.

The Cowboys open conference play with a homecoming game against New Mexico (Sept. 30) before hosting reigning MW champion Fresno State (Oct. 7).

“It felt good, but it would feel better if we could have come out with the win,” Waylee said. “Knowing that we can go toe-to-toe with the team that’s considered the No. 4 in the country. The way they played (Saturday), I don’t even think they’re No. 4, but we’re going to go into the Mountain West and definitely taking over for sure.”