AUSTIN, Texas – The Pokes messed with Texas.

Wyoming, already a massive underdog and without its starting quarterback and top cornerback, entered the fourth quarter tied with No. 4 Texas before allowing the Longhorns to score three touchdowns in 5 minutes, 26 seconds in a 31-10 loss on Saturday night at DKR-Memorial Stadium.

Evan Svoboda made his first career start for an injured Andrew Peasley (shoulder) and the Cowboys (2-1) held the Longhorns’ (3-0) potent offense in check for 45 minutes despite Kolbey Taylor being suspended for a violation of team rules.

"I thought it was pretty remarkable," UW head coach Craig Bohl said of Svoboda's performance in front of a mostly burnt-orange crowd of 101,777. "I don’t think the moment was too big for him and that’s a pretty imposing environment."

Svoboda finished 17-for-28 passing for 136 yards with no touchdowns and one costly interception. Bohl said there is a chance Peasley could return next week against Appalachian State.

Harrison Waylee, making his UW debut, started in the backfield behind Svoboda and finished with 110 yards rushing and a touchdown. It was the ninth 100-yard rushing game of the Northern Illinois transfer’s career.

"I’m really happy to have him behind us," left tackle Frank Crum said of Waylee, who averaged 6.1 yards per carry. "He leads us really well, sticks his foot in the ground and goes north and south. I’m excited for his future as a Cowboy."

Defensive end Sabastian Harsh recorded his first career sack, taking Quinn Ewers down for a loss of 10 yards to take the Longhorns out of field goal range on the first possession of the second half.

Texas did not allow a sack during its 34-24 victory at Alabama.

After a punt pinned the Pokes at their own 4-yard line the offense marched the ball all the way down for a first-and-goal at the 8, but after Svoboda took a sack on third down John Hoyland made a 36-yard field to tie the score 10-10 with 20 seconds left in the third quarter.

The 17-play, 77-yard drive bled 10:22 off the clock.

"That was our plan, the same as (against Texas) Tech, that we were going to muck it up and if we get into the fourth, we thought we had a pretty good chance," linebacker Easton Gibbs said after racking up a team-high 10 tackles. "A couple things didn’t go our way and against a team like that you’ve got to be pretty precise. We gave them a pretty good run for three and a half quarters. That’s not enough to beat a team like that, you’ve got to play all four."

Texas answered with a 44-yard touchdown pass from Ewers to Xavier Worthy, who slipped a tackle attempt by cornerback Tyrecus Davis and sprinted down the sideline to make the score 17-10 with 14:12 remaining.

Jonathon Brooks exploded for a 61-yard run to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Ewers that gave Texas a commanding 24-10 lead.

Then Svoboda threw his interception, which was returned by Jerrin Thompson for a 27-yard score with 8:46 remaining.

"All week we knew watching film we had a chance," wide receiver Wyatt Wieland said after leading the Pokes with eight catches for 62 yards. "They’ve got a good team and we’ve got a good team. We definitely had our shot. It’s just back to work."

Waylee broke loose for a 62-yard touchdown to give the visitors a 7-0 lead with 12:45 remaining in the first quarter.

Svoboda connected with tight end John Michael Gyllenborg for eight yards to move the sticks on third-and-5 before the crowd-silencing scamper.

Free safety Wyett Ekeler let an interception in the end zone slip through his hands, which allowed Texas to cut its deficit to 7-3 on a 37-yard field goal by Bert Auburn.

Texas cornerback Kitan Crawford thought he had his hands on an interception but a rocket by Svoboda made it through the coverage to Wieland for a 20-yard gain.

But a false start penalty on Crum turned a third-and-3 into a third-and-8 and another Svoboda pass to Wieland was broken up to force a punt.

UW held the lead at the end and had a 119-92 edge in total yards at the end of the first quarter.

Saylon Red had two fourth-down conversions out of the Wildcat formation and Ewers threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Jonathon Brooks to give the Longhorns a 10-7 advantage with 11:45 remaining in the half.

The 17-play, 90-yard scoring drive kept UW’s defense on the field in the humidity for 8:03.

Neither offense was able to threaten again before the intermission. The Pokes had 163 total yards (5.1 per play) and the Longhorns mustered only 120 yards (4.0 per play) through 30 minutes.

"I’m not really one to believe in moral victories," Crum said. "To say we were in there for three (quarters) and not come up with the fourth, it’s a testament that we can hang with people, but I don’t take it as a moral victory. We've got to finish better.

"The game was there for the taking. We just didn’t finish up."

The Pokes will have to dust themselves off quickly and regroup for next week’s non-conference finale against App State at War Memorial Stadium (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).