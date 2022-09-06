Wyoming Cowboys' thin defensive end rotation holding up, making plays

LARAMIE – Sabastian Harsh is still in pain.

The Wyoming defensive end gingerly made his way down the stairs of the team room on crutches, as offensive lineman Carlos Harrison followed in support, moments after Craig Bohl’s press conference ended.

Losing Harsh to a serious knee injury still hurts the Cowboys.

“I started crying,” Braden Siders said when asked about the season-ending setback Harsh suffered in fall camp as the Week 0 opener was approaching. “Just talking about it gets me kind of sad. He was going to have a really good season.”

Bohl had been boasting about Harsh’s development since the spring. The 6-foot-3, 237-pound sophomore from Scottsbluff, Nebraska, was ready to be an impact player for the Pokes in a rotation with DeVonne Harris and Oluwaseyi Omotosho.

The coaching staff was still searching for a fourth defensive end they trusted when Harsh went down in agony.

Through the tears, Siders suddenly realized he was the next man up.

The redshirt freshman from Thornton, Colorado, had a great week of practice leading into the opener at Illinois and was given the start by defensive coordinator Jay Sawvel. He finished with three tackles during the 38-6 defeat.

In the 40-37 double-overtime win over Tulsa, Siders made a key third-down pass deflection, a tackle for loss and recorded his first career sack.

“When Bash got hurt, all of us D-ends knew we really needed to step it up,” Siders said. “Coach (Marty) English has really helped us do that with preparation and getting better each week. (After Harsh’s injury), it clicked for me. …

“I had the physical ability. I needed to get more locked in on the playbook. That’s what was really separating me from playing time at the beginning. Coach English has really gotten to me and made sure I’m prepared. Coach Sawvel, they’ve all done a great job helping me.”

UW’s defense has a lot of work to do after allowing Davis Brin to pass for 460 yards and three touchdowns. The Tulsa quarterback was sacked four times on 56 drop backs.

Bohl said getting a more consistent pass rush will be critical against Northern Colorado on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., Mountain West Network).

Former four-star quarterback recruits Dylan McCaffrey and Jacob Sirmon combined to pass for 425 with four touchdowns and an interception during the Bears’ 46-34 loss to Houston Baptist.

“We have a lot to gain from that Tulsa game as far as learning,” Siders said. “I thought we did a good job as far as pressure, but we can do a better job. I’m sure on film we’ll see what we’ve got to fix.

“Just getting the win was huge. The fight that we had really shows what we can do this year.”

Harris finished with four tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a pass breakup. The sophomore from Big Lake, Minnesota, became the elder statesman of the group when Garrett Crall graduated; and Solomon Byrd (USC), Victor Jones (Akron) and Jaylen Pate (Northwestern) left via the transfer portal.

“During spring break when I learned that (Byrd) entered the portal, I was like, ‘I guess I’m the oldest guy now in the room,’” Harris said. “It was kind of weird, but we’ve adapted. Olu and Braden, they’ve come a million miles since that spring and since that last fall. We’re just great where we are.”

Omotosho a redshirt freshman from Houston, had three tackles at Illinois but did not record any statistics against Tulsa. Linebacker Shae Suiaunoa and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole had the other two sacks.

On the second snap of the game, Bertagnole stripped the ball from Brin, nose guard Cole Godbout booted it into the end zone and middle linebacker Easton Gibbs pounced on it in the end zone to give the Pokes a 7-0 lead.

“When you can start a game like that, obviously it gets momentum going for the whole stadium, the whole team that way,” Sawvel said. “In the end, you need all of the points you can get, so anything we can get that the offense doesn’t have to is always a big deal for us.”