Wyoming Cowboys to play Ohio Bobcats in Arizona Bowl

LARAMIE – Are you ready for some more MAC-tion?
Wyoming will face Ohio in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30 in Tucson (2:30 p.m., streaming via Barstool Sports).
The Cowboys (7-5) defeated another Mid-American Conference team, Kent State, in last year’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl after defeating MAC preseason favorite Ball State and MAC champion Northern Illinois during the 2021 regular season.
The Bobcats (9-4) lost 17-7 to Toledo on Saturday after entering the MAC championship on a seven-game winning streak. Ohio’s early-season losses were at Penn State (46-10), at Iowa State (43-10) and at Kent State (31-24).
The Star-Tribune reported
UW’s bowl destination on Saturday. Brett McMurphy of the Action Network reported Sunday that Ohio will be the opponent facing the Pokes at Arizona Stadium.
UW, which finished the 2019 season 8-5 with a 38-17 victory over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl, is 9-8 all-time in bowl games. Head coach Craig Bohl is 3-1 in bowl games with the Cowboys.
Bohl, athletics director Tom Burman and team captains will participate in a press conference Monday to discuss the matchup as the program seeks to extend its current bowl winning streak to four.
Photos: Pokes mash Central Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson (30) brings down Central Michigan quarterback Tony Poljan with help from Robert Priester (2), Adam Pilapil (45) and Sidney Malauulu (96) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22, 2017 in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming safety Andrew Wingard runs the ball after intercepting a pass against Central Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22, 2017 in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen celebrates with teammates by tossing out potatoes from the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl trophy after the Pokes beat Central Michigan 37-14 Friday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming's Youhanna Ghaifan (93) and Carl Granderson celebrate after sacking Central Michigan quarterback Shane Morris during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22, 2017 in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming players react after attempting to dump a bucket of Gatorade on head coach Craig Bohl toward the end of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22, 2017 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl tries to dodge a bucket of Gatorade dumped on him by his players towards the end of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium in Boise Friday afternoon, Dec. 22, 2017.
Steve Conner
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl stands on the sidelines as players get ready to douse him with Gatorade towards the end of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium in Boise Friday afternoon, Dec. 22, 2017.
Steve Conner
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming Cowboys fans cheer on the Pokes as they take on the Central Michigan Chippewas during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium in Boise Friday afternoon, Dec. 22, 2017.
Steve Conner
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen (17) and other players react after attempting to dump a bucket of Gatorade on head coach Craig Bohl towards the end of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium in Boise Friday afternoon, Dec. 22, 2017.
Steve Conner
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
BOISE, ID - DECEMBER 22: Wyoming Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl is douse him with Gatorade by his players towards the end of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl featuring the Central Michigan Chippewas and Wyoming Cowboys on December 22, 2017 at Albertson Stadium in Boise, ID. (Photo by Steve Conner)
Steve Conner
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming defensive end Carl Granderson turns up field after scooping up a Central Michigan fumble in the fourth quarter of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22, 2017 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
A Wyoming Cowboys fan sits in the stands as he watches the Cowboys take on the Central Michigan Chippewas at Albertsons Stadium in Boise during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Friday afternoon, Dec. 22, 2017.
Steve Conner
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen and other players react after attempting to dump a bucket of Gatorade on head coach Craig Bohl toward the end of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium on Dec. 22, 2017 in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen receives the Most Valuable Player award after the Cowboys beat Central Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
A young Wyoming Cowboys fan watches the Pokes take on the Central Michigan Chippewas during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium in Boise Friday afternoon, December 22, 2017.
Steve Conner
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming defensive tackle Youhanna Ghaifan strips the ball from Central Michigan quarterback Shane Morris during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22, 2017 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen celebrates with teammates by tossing out potatoes from the trophy for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl after the Pokes beat Central Michigan 37-14 at Albertsons Stadium on Dec. 22, 2017 in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Skyler Miller (35) tries to arm tackle Central Michigan Chippewas running back Jerrod Davis (28) while being blocked by Central Michigan Chippewas Troy Hairston (19) during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium in Boise Friday afternoon, Dec. 22, 2017.
Steve Conner
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming defensive end Carl Granderson turns up field after scooping up a Central Michigan fumble in the fourth quarter of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22, 2017 in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming defensive end Carl Granderson celebrates after he scooped up a fumble and returned it for a touchdown in the Cowboys' victory over Central Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22, 2017 in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
BOISE, ID - DECEMBER 22: Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen (17) announces he will enter the NFL draft after the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl featuring the Central Michigan Chippewas and Wyoming Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium in Boise Friday afternoon, Dec. 22, 2017.
Steve Conner
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen and other players react after attempting to dump a bucket of Gatorade on head coach Craig Bohl toward the end of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22, 2017 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
A Wyoming Cowboys fan cheers during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium in Boise as the Pokes took on the Central Michigan Chippewas Friday afternoon, Dec. 22, 2017.
Steve Conner
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen receives the Most Valuable Player award after the Cowboys' victory over Central Michigan in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22, 2017 in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, Special to the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen and head coach Craig Bohl celebrate the Cowboys' victory in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22, 2017 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming's Andrew Wingard wraps up Central Michigan running back Jonathan Ward during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22, 2017 in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen (17) and Wyoming Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl celebrate winning the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Albertsons Stadium in Boise Friday afternoon, Dec. 22, 2017.
Steve Conner
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen (17) receives the Most Valuable Player award during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl featuring the Central Michigan Chippewas and Wyoming Cowboys at Albertsons Stadium in Boise Friday afternoon, Dec. 22, 2017.
Steve Conner
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Josh Allen (17) breaks away from a tackle attempt by Central Michigan Chippewas defensive lineman Mike Danna (57) during the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium in Boise Friday afternoon, Dec. 22, 2017.
Steve Conner
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming wide receiver C.J. Johnson tries to break away from a Central Michigan defender during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22, 2017 in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming defensive tackle Youhanna Ghaifan celebrates after sacking Central Michigan quarterback Shane Morris during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22, 2017 in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming Cowboys running back Kellen Overstreet (29) tries to cut back against Central Michigan Chippewas defensive back Sean Bunting (3) during Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium Friday afternoon, Dec. 22, 2017.
Steve Conner
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen throws the ball while being pressured by Central Michigan's Sean Bunting during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22 in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen looks to throw the ball as he is pressured by Central Michigan's Joe Ostman during the first half of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Friday at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Central Michigan Chippewas running back Jonathan Ward (5) falls to the ground after a hit by Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Logan Wilson (30) during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Albertsons Stadium in Boise Friday afternoon, Dec. 22, 2017.
Steve Conner
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen looks up field during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Central Michigan on Dec. 22, 2017 at Albertons Stadium in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming wide receiver Austin Conway turns up field after a catch against Central Michigan Chippewas during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Dec. 22, 2017 in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
CMU vs. Wyoming - Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Wyoming linebacker Logan Wilson intercepts a pass during the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl against Central Michigan on Dec. 22, 2017 in Boise, Idaho.
Steve Conner, for the Star-Tribune
Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!