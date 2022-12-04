Wyoming Cowboys to play Ohio Bobcats in Arizona Bowl

LARAMIE – Are you ready for some more MAC-tion?

Wyoming will face Ohio in the Arizona Bowl on Dec. 30 in Tucson (2:30 p.m., streaming via Barstool Sports).

The Cowboys (7-5) defeated another Mid-American Conference team, Kent State, in last year’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl after defeating MAC preseason favorite Ball State and MAC champion Northern Illinois during the 2021 regular season.

The Bobcats (9-4) lost 17-7 to Toledo on Saturday after entering the MAC championship on a seven-game winning streak. Ohio’s early-season losses were at Penn State (46-10), at Iowa State (43-10) and at Kent State (31-24).

The Star-Tribune reported UW’s bowl destination on Saturday. Brett McMurphy of the Action Network reported Sunday that Ohio will be the opponent facing the Pokes at Arizona Stadium.

UW, which finished the 2019 season 8-5 with a 38-17 victory over Georgia State in the Arizona Bowl, is 9-8 all-time in bowl games. Head coach Craig Bohl is 3-1 in bowl games with the Cowboys.

Bohl, athletics director Tom Burman and team captains will participate in a press conference Monday to discuss the matchup as the program seeks to extend its current bowl winning streak to four.