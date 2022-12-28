Wyoming Cowboys trickle into Tucson motivated to play Ohio in Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Arizona – The Pony Express would have beaten some of the Pokes here.

Due to flight cancellations across the country, some members of Wyoming’s football team were still trickling into town late Tuesday night.

Craig Bohl welcomed the reinforcements before Wednesday’s practice at Sunnyside High School as the Cowboys (7-5) continued preparations to play Ohio in Friday’s Arizona Bowl (2:30 p.m., Barstool TV).

“We had some guys that missed a couple days, some guys missed one day, some guys haven’t missed anything. It certainly has been a challenge,” Bohl said. “I think all across America everybody is challenged with that. The good thing is the majority of the work we had done occurred when we were in Laramie, and we just had to dust off some parts of our game plan since we’ve been here.”

UW’s head coach did not comment on which running backs are part of the game plan against the Bobcats (9-4).

Bohl kicked Titus Swen off the team, backups Dawaiian McNeely and D.Q. James are out with injuries and fourth-stringer Joey Braasch entered the transfer portal.

Versatile fullback/tight end Parker Christensen, who would have been an intriguing option as a ball carrier, was not dressed out during Wednesday’s practice.

“That’s to be announced,” Bohl said.

When a reporter noted that true freshman running back LJ Richardson was one of the players who had been stranded until arriving Tuesday night, Bohl added:

“Well, that’s where we’re at,” Bohl said with a laugh. “Next question please.”

Jordon Vaughn, a 6-foot-2, 230-pound redshirt freshman running back from Manvel, Texas, was one of the players leading the stretch during the 10-minute portion of practice open to the media.

UW ranked 37th in rushing yards (187.8 per game) during the regular season with Swen, who has declared for the NFL draft, finishing with for 1,039 yards and eight touchdowns.

Andrew Peasley, who missed the deflating loss to Boise State due to a concussion and struggled in the 30-0 defeat at Fresno State, is looking to redeem himself and lead the offense.

The Pokes’ starting quarterback will face an Ohio defense ranked 130th out of 131 FBS teams in passing yards allowed (293.7 per game).

“For the passing game, I think I need to play really well,” Peasley said. “I think that’s the first thing (Bohl) told me when I showed up for practice. It was a short conversation and I said, ‘Yes sir, I know that.’

“I’m just excited to get out and compete with the guys one last time this year. I think a bowl game win would really set good momentum going into the offseason and excitement to get back to work.”

UW’s leading wide receiver, Joshua Cobbs, has entered the portal. Tight end Treyton Welch, one of the key players out with injury at Fresno State, is back.

Nose tackle Cole Godbout and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole are expected to anchor the defensive front together after missing the final six and final two games, respectively, with injuries.

“We didn’t play against Fresno the way we wanted to, obviously, so we want to come out, kind of like Andrew said, and go into this offseason propelling into a good feeling,” linebacker Easton Gibbs said. “We want to come out and prove we’re the defense we had spurts of this year. It’s definitely going to help to have Cole and Bert back.”

The Cowboy will try to win their fourth consecutive bowl game, which would match the longest postseason winning streak in program history. UW defeated Kent State in last year’s Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Georgia State in the 2019 Arizona Bowl and Central Michigan in the 2017 Potato Bowl.

Bohl said the players had a chance to “decompress” over the last few weeks and are highly motivated to play against the Mid-American Conference runner-up.

“My sense is we have a really hungry football team that wants to go out and play in a game,” Bohl said.