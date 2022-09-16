Wyoming Cowboys upset Air Force for third consecutive victory

LARAMIE – Troy Calhoun hasn't enjoyed a bus ride from the High Plains back to the Academy in a decade.

And the Falcons’ victory here in 2012 wasn’t that enjoyable after Dave Christensen’s “Mr Howdy (expletive) Doody” tirade.

Wyoming extended its recent home dominance in the series with a 17-14 victory over Air Force in front of 18,277 satisfied customers under the Friday night lights at War Memorial Stadium.

The Cowboys (3-1 overall, 1-0 MW) held the nation’s leading rushing team to 171 yards on the ground and gave the Falcons (2-1, 0-1) a taste of their own medicine by running out the final 4 minutes, 57 seconds on offense.

UW head coach Craig Bohl improved to 5-3 against Air Force, including a 4-0 record in Laramie.

"The guys are in there yelling powder river, let ‘er buck," Bohl said of the boisterous locker room in the High Altitude Performance Center. "They have embraced the state of Wyoming. I’m in hopes the state of Wyoming is proud of these guys."

Andrew Peasley finished 18-for-23 passing for 162 yards with one touchdown and one interception, and Titus Swen rushed for 102 yards and a touchdown on a night when offensive coordinator Tim Polasek shined.

Starting linebacker Easton Gibbs, who was up all night throwing up and had a fever of 104 degrees an hour before kickoff, was cleared to play 10 minutes before kickoff and finished with six tackles during an inspired effort by the UW defense.

"From the beginning we just knew it was going to be a physical game. It’s Air Force," Gibbs said. "To come out and make a statement like this at home, it means everything. The morale in there, you can probably still hear the guys yelling, it’s a great feeling."

Peasley connected with Will Pelissier for eight yards on a third-and-6, Swen ran for 17 yards on third-and-13 and Dawaiian McNeely put the dagger in with a 3-yard scamper on third-and-2.

Then Peasley went into the victory formation and the student body stormed the field.

After a 4-0 start in 2021, the 24-14 loss at Air Force in the MW opener sent UW into a tailspin.

"To flip the script on them was rewarding," Bohl said.

Clinging to a three-point lead early in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys kept the offense on the field for a fourth-and-2 at the Air Force 46-yard line after Peasley slid short of the first down on the previous play.

Bohl intentionally took a delay of game penalty, but Clayton Stewart's 51-yard punt found the end zone.

Haaziq Daniels gave the visitors the momentum by completing an 11-yard pass to tight end Kyle Patterson on third-and-9 to set up his 41-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cade Harris, which gave the Falcons their first lead, 14-10, with 9:58 remaining.

"There was a lot of adversity out there," Swen said. "It’s what we practiced all week, being in uncomfortable situations."

Peasley calmly delivered a 24-yard pass to Wyatt Wieland to move the sticks on third-and-9 and a 29-yard screen pass to Parker Christensen to set up a 5-yard touchdown run by Swen as the Pokes surged back ahead with 6:06 remaining.

"What it does it just sends a message," Bohl said of the late counterpunch by his team. "We’re not going to be out of games. Keep your belief in the system, keep on playing hard, lean on one another to stay positive and have some resiliency. I think it’s great."

UW led 10-0 at the intermission after holding Air Force to 47 yards rushing on 19 attempts (2.5 yards per attempt).

Swen and McNeely combined for 97 yards on the ground before the break.

The Pokes opened the game with an Air Force-like 15-play, 73-yard drive that drained 7:32 off the clock. UW settled for a 20-yard field goal by John Hoyland and a 3-0 lead instead of keeping the offense on the field for a fourth-and-goal at the 3.

Matthew Dapore missed a 53-yard field goal to conclude the Falcons’ first drive after Read Sunn and Cole DeMarzo threw Daniels down for a loss on third down.

UW had a 101-39 advantage in total yards during the fast-moving first quarter.

Peasley, who started the game 6-for-8 passing for 48 yards, was intercepted by free safety Trey Taylor on the first snap of the second quarter.

Weak-side linebacker Shae Suiaunoa tackled John Lee Eldridge for a 3-yard loss on third-and-3 to force a punt and pick his quarterback up after the turnover.

After Swen was stuffed on a third-and-2, Stewart boomed a career-long 66-yard punt that was downed at the Air Force 3-yard line.

Swen loosened the defense up with runs of 5 and 23 yards before Peasley’s 14-yard touchdown pass to tight end Treyton Welch made the score 10-0 with 7:21 remaining in the half.

The Falcons opened the second half with a 13-play, 75-yard drive that included a 35-yard run by Eldridge on a fourth-and-1 and ended with a 9-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to David Cormier on third-and-goal.

But after falling behind late on Daniels' deep touchdown toss, the young Pokes remained calm and finished off their third consecutive win.

"It shows we can let ‘er buck," Swen said. "You know what that means, for all y'all Wyoming people out there."