Wyoming Cowboys utilizing depth at running back during stretch run

LARAMIE – Xazavian Valladay was back on the Front Range last Saturday.

Wyoming’s second all-time leading rusher had 23 carries for 118 yards and three touchdowns to lead Arizona State to a 42-34 victory over Colorado at Folsom Field in Boulder.y

Meanwhile, Valladay’s heir apparent at UW, Titus Swen, left the field after five carries to enter concussion protocol later that night in Honolulu.

And the Cowboys fell behind 10-0.

It sounded like a recipe for disaster for Craig Bohl's run-first offense, but the program’s depth in the backfield shined through as the Pokes rallied for a 27-20 win at Hawaii.

D.Q. James finished with 179 yards on 14 carries, Dawaiian McNeely provided a fourth-quarter lead with a 61-yard touchdown and Joey Braasch added 18 yards to UW’s 365-yard total on the ground.

“That’s one thing about our running back group is we have a lot of depth,” center Nofoafia Tulafono said. “Any running back that is put out there, I know for a fact they’re going to know what they’re doing.”

Running backs coach Gordie Haug considers a lot of factors, including the down and distance and even the look in each player's eyes, when deciding how to rotate the backs.

Now that James is healthy after dealing with a hamstring injury for most of the season, getting the Texas torpedo more touches has been a no-brainer.

“His knowledge of the game is starting to increase and he’s starting to mature and understand what running the ball actually is at the college level,” Haug said. “It showcased on Saturday, which is a beautiful thing.”

James exploded for a 74-yard run, which was the longest play from scrimmage in the game. His coaches and teammates were stunned the speedy 5-foot-7 redshirt freshman was caught from behind.

“I’m blocking on the other side of the field and when I saw it was D.Q. running I was like, ‘Oh, he’s good,’” wide receiver Joshua Cobbs said. “It was a little shocking to see him get caught, but I don’t think that will happen too many times.”

Swen was caught from behind on a long run against Colorado State last season. Two weeks later, he hit the afterburners on a 98-yard touchdown run at Utah State.

“That’s going to be a learning moment for D.Q.,” Haug said. “He was kind of messing around with the ball and switching arms. He’s just got to be able to trust his speed and get in the end zone. The next opportunity he gets, I think he’ll do it.”

McNeely, who is dealing with nerve damage in his hand and wearing a protective cast, was only given four opportunities to carry the ball against Hawaii. The 6-2, 198-pound sophomore finished with 81 yards with two critical third-down conversions in the fourth quarter.

“I just knew I had to run and it should be a touchdown. The O-line really did a good job the whole game and they’ve been on it the whole season, really,” McNeely said of his first touchdown scamper of the season. “You just have to be ready. I’ve been battling injuries and whatnot, so it’s a little adversity you’ve got to get through. I was ready when my name was called and just handled business.”

During his Monday press conference, Bohl sounded optimistic Swen, who leads the team with 679 rushing yards and seven touchdowns, will be available for the Nov. 12 Border War at Colorado State.

The Cowboys have some pretty sound backup plans for whatever happens against the Rams.

Andrew Peasley is second on the team with 334 net rushing yards. UW’s starting quarterback only had 76 yards passing against Hawaii but finished with 71 yards rushing and two touchdown runs.

James is averaging 9.5 yards per carry with 322 rushing yards this season, including 299 in the last two games. McNeely is averaging 5.7 yards per carry with 297 yards. Braasch has added 91 yards on 29 carries.

“We all just have to work together,” McNeely said of the chemistry in the running backs room. “It’s a brotherhood in there, and we always try to take care of each other.”

UW has produced back-to-back 300-yard rushing games for the first time in Bohl’s nine seasons as head coach.

“You always prepare these guys to have meaningful reps and go in and take over a game if they need to. It’s a good situation,” Haug said. “The guys are doing a good job. It’s all about competition in that room and next-man-up mentality and all those things. Everyone’s got to continue to practice and compete and earn those reps.”

The Cowboys (6-3 overall, 4-1 Mountain West) are 32nd in the FBS and second in the conference behind Air Force in rushing yards, averaging 194.0 per game.

CSU is 94th nationally and 8th in the MW in rushing yards allowed (163.8 ypg) entering its game against San Jose State this Saturday.