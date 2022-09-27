Wyoming Cowboys wide receiver Wyatt Wieland embracing new role in kick return game

LARAMIE – Wyatt Wieland suddenly has a lot on his plate.

The junior wide receiver is averaging 12.1 yards per catch during his first season as a full-time starter on offense and scored his first career touchdown on a 4-yard touchdown run to give Wyoming a 10-7 lead in the second quarter against No. 19 BYU last Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

“It was a great feeling,” Wieland said. “I mean, it’s definitely nice to hear the crowd go from as loud as it was to as quiet as it got. It means we were doing something right as a team.”

The fun didn’t last as the Cowboys (3-2) fell 38-24 with injuries being added to the insult of losing to their longtime rivals in Provo.

Wide receiver Will Pelissier suffered a shoulder injury that will keep him out indefinitely. Kick returner Caleb Cooley previously suffered a season-ending knee injury, which is why Wieland was also featured on special teams against BYU.

Wieland muffed a punt return but was able to recover the loose ball. He also returned a kickoff 29 yards.

“It’s something I’ve never really done before, and when (Cooley) went down the coaches were just like, ‘You’re the one going back there,’” Wieland said. “So we spent a bunch of time on it this last week. It was a new experience standing back there. I didn’t really know what to expect, but now I do.

“I’m glad that I got that first game out of the way. I have more confidence now. Just catching more punts this week will be huge.”

Wieland is third on the team in receptions (11) and second with 133 receiving yards.

“His role, you’ve seen it expanded. We got him a touchdown on a jet sweep, and I think there was another touchdown play which he ran a really good route,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said of Wieland. “Now he’s a punt returner. That’s important, and I’m glad we got him.”

Sparty looking strong

San Jose State, which bounced back from a tough loss at Auburn with a dominant home win over Western Michigan last week, is a 3-point favorite over UW entering Saturday’s critical Mountain West matchup at War Memorial Stadium (5:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network).

The Spartans have won four of the last five meetings against the Pokes, including last year’s 27-21 win in San Jose.

“I think this team was disappointed we didn’t get the thing done at Auburn,” San Jose State head coach Brent Brennan said. “This team is close, they care about each other deeply. They play for each other.”

The Cowboys opened MW play with a 17-14 win over Air Force. This will be the conference opener for the Spartans (2-1).

Notable

San Jose State held Western Michigan to eight completions and 71 yards passing during the 34-6 win last week, which was the Spartans’ largest win over an FBS opponent since beating New Mexico State 47-7 in 2012. …

Hawaii transfer quarterback Chevan Cordeiro passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns and also caught his first touchdown pass from wide receiver Elijah Cooks against the Broncos from the Mid-American Conference. …

Joe Nedney, who went on to have a 15-year NFL career playing for nine different teams, made a 60-yard field goal to lead San Jose State to a 26-24 win at UW on Oct. 3, 1992. It was the Spartans’ first win in the series, which the Pokes lead 7-5.

Quotable

“Failure is not an option, it’s a necessity in life. I think you’ll see failure on both the offense and defense on film. What matters is what we do on the next play.” – UW tight end Treyton Welch on the lessons learned from the disappointing loss to BYU.