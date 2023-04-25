LARAMIE – Mike Grant has a blunt message for Wyoming’s wide receivers.

“It’s time for guys to put up or shut up,” Grant said after a recent spring practice. “There’s going to be some guys in the room, and everybody can’t be on varsity, so to speak.”

Grant is the Cowboys’ associate head coach, offensive passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Those titles come with pressure to help balance an offense that ranked 125th in passing yards (132.2 per game) and 122nd in yards per pass attempt (5.7) in 2022.

Andrew Peasley completed 52.4% of his passes for 1,574 yards with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions during his first season as the starter. Backup Jayden Clemons completed 41.4% of his passes with one touchdown and three interceptions.

The connection between the quarterbacks and receivers needs to be more consistent if the run-first Pokes are serious about contending in the Mountain West.

“We’ve got to get the pass game in sync,” offensive coordinator Tim Polasek said earlier this spring. “We’ve got to slow down, and we’ve got to compartmentalize this stuff better. It’s going to be helpful to have Andrew around another year. Now we’re not just going to rely on that and bank on that. He’s one year longer in the system, but we’ve got improving to do.”

UW has plenty of depth and options at wide receiver, despite losing last year’s No. 1 target, Joshua Cobbs, who transferred to Houston.

Six other receivers who caught passes last season are looking for bigger roles in 2023.

The most intriguing veteran is Alex Brown, the 6-foot-4, 198-pound fifth-year junior who caught the game-winning touchdown in UW’s 14-13 road win at Colorado State.

“Big time momentum, and I was able to make a play,” Brown recalled after a recent practice. “But for me it wasn’t that extravagant a play.”

Don’t get Brown wrong, going down in Border War lore with his family watching from the stands at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins was sweet.

But after finishing the season with only six receptions for 69 yards and the one shining touchdown, Brown wants to make plays more routinely. He arrived in 2019 and played against Boise State and in the Arizona Bowl before not recording any stats in four games in 2020 and producing three catches for 33 yards in 2021.

“It’s weird because he seems like he’s so old, but with the COVID thing happening and all of that he’s truly just about to be a junior,” Grant said of Brown. “He has really matured; he was a whole lot more physical last year at the point of attack and he’s just got to come on right now. He knows his time has come at this point.”

Wyatt Wieland is the top returning receiver with 23 receptions for 299 yards and a touchdown last season. Will Pelissier was emerging as a weapon before injuries limited “Big Horn” to eight receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown. Ryan Marquez filled in late in the season and finished with five receptions for 44 yards.

“He is doing some exceptional things right now with his speed. He might be one of the fastest guys I’ve got in the group,” Grant said of Pelissier, who is doing non-contact work this spring and is expected to be completely healthy for summer workouts. “Both (Wieland and Marquez) are older players, and we’ve been talking to them about we need a little bit more. We’ve really stressed that. They both had a great offseason and are team leaders.”

Two young players, redshirt freshman Caleb Merritt and redshirt sophomore Jaylen Sargent, made catches during the Arizona Bowl.

“Caleb is such a smart kid. He’s very hard on himself, very intelligent, a coach’s son. He wants to be the guy and he’s hungry for it,” Grant said. “Sarge is just really understanding his body right now and being able to utilize his ability and speed. He got stronger over the offseason.”

True freshman Justin Stevenson enrolled early and is getting a head start on his classmates, Bricen Brantley and Kayden LaFramboise, who will arrive on campus this summer.

Gunner Gentry, who missed the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to knee injuries, decided to give it one more shot this season.

“He and I had a really frank conversation as far as where he’s going to need to be,” UW head coach Craig Bohl said of Gentry, the younger brother of former Cowboys standout and current NFL receiver Tanner Gentry. “He looked like he was going to be a really utilized weapon last year. When he got hurt, it was tough.”

Quarterback-turned-receiver Gavin Beerup entered his name in the portal on Monday and walk-on receiver Evan Hiremath is also seeking a transfer.

UW is bringing in two productive pass catchers, Ayir Asante (Holy Cross) and Devin Boddie (Vanderbilt), which should add even more motivation for the receivers currently competing for starting spots and backup roles.

“It’s a deep room at this time and guys understand they’re going to have to perform to be at the top of the group,” Grant said. “There are going to be some guys who probably are older players that may have to go down and help the team win on the defensive side. That’s out there for them. Iron sharpens iron, man sharpens man, and this is where we’re at right now.”

The Pokes completed their 13th spring practice on Tuesday. The spring game at 2 p.m. Saturday will be an opportunity for the offense to show some signs of an improved passing game to the public inside War Memorial Stadium.