Wyoming Cowboys wil try to clean up the yellow laundry during bye week

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – Craig Bohl stared down at the box score while the question was being asked.
How concerned is the head coach about Wyoming being called for 10 penalties totaling 99 yards Saturday at Rentschler Field?
“It’s hard to win when you get penalized 10 times for 99 yards,” Bohl noted after the Cowboys improved to 4-0 with a 24-22 victory over 0-5 UConn. “Obviously, we need to clean that up. There were some things I was frustrated with, but none the less, those were the calls.”
UW’s secondary was flagged for three pass-interference calls on the Huskies’ final drive, which allowed freshman running back Nate Carter to score a 2-yard touchdown run with four seconds left.
Rome Weber, who was called for pass-interference in the end zone as Tyler Phommachanh’s fourth-and-8 pass fell incomplete, tipped the freshman quarterback’s 2-point conversion pass to finally end the drama.
“I haven’t been in a game where we’ve had that many big ones, even going back to high school,” defensive end Garrett Crall said of the penalties. “Every time you turned around, it felt like (there was a flag). It’s kind of a fine line.”
Esaias Gandy had an interception negated by a roughing the passer call against defensive tackle Ravontae Holt.
In the fourth quarter, Gandy’s interception set up what proved to be the game-winning score, Titus Swen’s 2-yard touchdown run with 3:34 remaining.
“I woke up this morning like I was going to get two (interceptions) today,” Gandy said. “It’s just adversity. We built for it. We’re always going to overcome adversity. If there’s a flag, we just go on to the next play. We don’t focus on the past.”
Pokes get 10th commitment
UW received a verbal commitment Saturday morning from L.J. Richardson, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound running backs prospect from Bellevue, Neb.
“I would like to thank all of the Wyoming coaches for not giving up on me and constantly recruiting me,” Richardson posted on social media.
Bohl, who is from Lincoln and played at Nebraska, now has three commitments from the Cornhusker State out of the 10 non-binding verbal pledges the Cowboys have received during the cycle.
Quarterbacks Caden Becker of Omaha and Koa McIntyre of Fremont, Neb., have also announced they plan to sign with UW.
Richardson has already rushed for 800 yards and 13 touchdowns this season for Bellevue West High this season after finishing with 1,239 yards and 15 touchdowns in seven games in 2020.
Notable
- Xazavian Valladay, who finished with 101 yards rushing and a touchdown, is now seventh on UW’s career rushing list with 2,551 yards, passing Shaun Wick (2,533 yards, 2012-16). …
- Tight end Treyton Welch, who was injured against Ball State, participated in pregame warmups but did not play.
“It took us a little while to get with the groove of what we do offensively,” said Bohl, who hopes the bye week will allow Welch to get healthy. “We count on Treyton a lot. I don’t think he would have been functional tonight.” …
- Darrell Perkins, a running back at UW from 1986-89 who played in two Holiday Bowls for the Cowboys, is UConn’s cornerbacks coach.
Quotable
“People say we’re the cardiac kids or the cardiac boys, something like that,” wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt said after UW pulled off its third fourth-quarter comeback win of the season. “It’s definitely pretty nerve-wracking playing in those close games.”
