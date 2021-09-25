Wyoming Cowboys wil try to clean up the yellow laundry during bye week

In the fourth quarter, Gandy’s interception set up what proved to be the game-winning score, Titus Swen’s 2-yard touchdown run with 3:34 remaining.

“I woke up this morning like I was going to get two (interceptions) today,” Gandy said. “It’s just adversity. We built for it. We’re always going to overcome adversity. If there’s a flag, we just go on to the next play. We don’t focus on the past.”

Pokes get 10th commitment

UW received a verbal commitment Saturday morning from L.J. Richardson, a 6-foot-1, 205-pound running backs prospect from Bellevue, Neb.

“I would like to thank all of the Wyoming coaches for not giving up on me and constantly recruiting me,” Richardson posted on social media.

Bohl, who is from Lincoln and played at Nebraska, now has three commitments from the Cornhusker State out of the 10 non-binding verbal pledges the Cowboys have received during the cycle.

Quarterbacks Caden Becker of Omaha and Koa McIntyre of Fremont, Neb., have also announced they plan to sign with UW.

Richardson has already rushed for 800 yards and 13 touchdowns this season for Bellevue West High this season after finishing with 1,239 yards and 15 touchdowns in seven games in 2020.