Wyoming Cowboys will lean on stable, seasoned offensive line

“All these coaches that we have had, we have taken pieces from them that have helped our game,” left tackle Alonzo Velazquez said. “But with coach Frazier, he knows the game like the back of his hand. He doesn’t just say, ‘Do this.’ He says, ‘Do this, because of this.’ He explains the reasons why. He is getting us in depth into football, and it has been a blast. It has been fun learning. …

“It’s like having two offensive line coaches. If Frazier doesn’t see one side, Polasek will see the other side. We are getting coached up as much as we can.”

Legacy hire in Laramie

Bohl’s attempt to lure Frazier away from the Big Apple to the High Plains wasn’t as difficult as it sounds. The Fort Collins native had always had strong ties to UW and dreamed of coaching the brown and gold team at War Memorial Stadium.

Frazier’s father, Tom, was a co-captain on UW’s 1966 team that finished 10-1 with a victory over Florida State in the Sun Bowl. Frazier also played center for former UW head coach Joe Glenn on Northern Colorado’s 1996 Division II national championship team.