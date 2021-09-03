Wyoming Cowboys will lean on stable, seasoned offensive line

LARAMIE – It’s not easy for offensive line coaches to squeeze through the revolving door, but that’s what they kept doing at Wyoming.
Scott Fuchs, who held the position at UW during Craig Bohl’s first five seasons, departed following the 2018 campaign. Klayton Adams was hired in Feb. 2019, but left to join the Indianapolis Colts a month later without coaching the Cowboys in a game. Bart Miller lasted two seasons in Laramie before departing to join Bret Bielema’s staff at Illinois.
A.J. Blazek had a cup of coffee at the High Altitude Performance Center this winter before leaving for the greener SEC pastures at Vanderbilt.
“I did not meet that one,” right tackle Frank Crum admitted when asked about the coaching turnover.
In an effort to take advantage of a deep, experienced offensive line this season, Bohl doubled down in hiring Tim Polasek as the new offensive coordinator and Derek Frazier as the fifth offensive line coach to hold the title in four seasons.
Polasek was Iowa’s offensive line coach the past four seasons, and Frazier was an assistant NFL offensive line coach with the New York Jets the past two seasons.
Entering UW’s opener against Montana State on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium (2 p.m., ESPN+), the offensive line is considered the strength of a team without any glaring weaknesses.
“All these coaches that we have had, we have taken pieces from them that have helped our game,” left tackle Alonzo Velazquez said. “But with coach Frazier, he knows the game like the back of his hand. He doesn’t just say, ‘Do this.’ He says, ‘Do this, because of this.’ He explains the reasons why. He is getting us in depth into football, and it has been a blast. It has been fun learning. …
“It’s like having two offensive line coaches. If Frazier doesn’t see one side, Polasek will see the other side. We are getting coached up as much as we can.”
Legacy hire in Laramie
Bohl’s attempt to lure Frazier away from the Big Apple to the High Plains wasn’t as difficult as it sounds. The Fort Collins native had always had strong ties to UW and dreamed of coaching the brown and gold team at War Memorial Stadium.
Frazier’s father, Tom, was a co-captain on UW’s 1966 team that finished 10-1 with a victory over Florida State in the Sun Bowl. Frazier also played center for former UW head coach Joe Glenn on Northern Colorado’s 1996 Division II national championship team.
Frazier – who coached against UW in the Border War as Colorado State’s offensive line coach from 2012-14 -- was on the wrong side of the scoreboard against the Cowboys in the 2009 New Mexico Bowl and the 2017 Potato Bowl as the offensive line coach at Fresno State (2006-11) and Central Michigan (2015-17), respectively.
“Being part of the tradition is something that’s very special to my family, and I’m connected in many different ways,” Frazier said. “I grew up coming to games here. I feel it very much and I’m proud to be a part of that tradition of Wyoming Cowboy football. …
“The culture coach Bohl has instilled in these players, that family atmosphere, how tight they are and how hard they work, you can’t help but love being a part of it.”
Frazier inherits a unit that paved the way for 219.5 rushing yards per game in 2020, which ranked 14th in the FBS.
Although the Cowboys had major issues in the passing game, UW was seventh nationally in yards per completion (14.8).
The offensive line, led by first-team all-Mountain West center Keegan Cryder, returns eight players who have combined for 145 starts.
“I’m very lucky to walk into this situation for sure,” Frazier said. “It’s our job, everyone in that room, to keep pushing that bar higher and higher each day. It’s got to be whatever coach Bohl wants the team to be and epitomize that.
“We’ve got to show up on the offensive line.”
Eight starters deep
The average size of UW’s starting offensive line is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds.
Velazquez, a 6-6, 313-pound super senior, reclaimed the starting left tackle spot after missing the 2020 season due to injuries. His backup, senior Rudy Stofer (6-6, 308), has made 20 career starts.
“I didn’t want to end my career like that,” Velazquez, who has 23 starts in 24 appearances during an injury-plagued career, said of the decision to take advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted by the NCAA. “So getting to come back and play with my brothers and go out there one more time with a new offense that’s playing fast and smart, it has been fun.”
Starting left guard Eric Abojei is listed at 6-5, 328 pounds after losing close to 50 pounds during the offseason. Backup Zach Watts (6-5, 302) has started seven games over the previous three seasons.
“I feel more energized,” Abojei, who had his breakout 2019 season cut short by injury but started all six games in 2020, said during the spring. “I’m not gassed out halfway through practice. I’m able to communicate better with my teammates because before, when I was 360 (pounds), I wasn’t able to stay in practice. I wasn’t able to communicate well. I wasn’t able to be efficient with my technique.
“And now I feel like I’m energized and ready to go every single play.”
Cryder, a 6-4, 309-pound junior, is on the preseason Rimington Trophy (nation’s top center) and Outland Trophy (nation’s top interior lineman) watch lists. The 2018 freshman all-American has started all 31 games he has played in at UW.
Latrell Bible is listed as Cryder’s backup at center on the depth chart, but the 6-4, 300-pound senior has played in games at every position on the offensive line during his career.
“We have such team unity and O-line camaraderie now,” Cryder said. “We’re really getting used to our blocking styles, and it’s really so much fun being out there with those guys.”
Logan Harris, a 6-3, 310-pound super senior, was an honorable mention all-MWC selection the past two seasons. The Torrington product, who started all 13 games at center as a freshman in 2017, will begin his final season as UW’s starting right guard.
Crum, another homegrown talent, is developing into a dominant right tackle for the Cowboys. The 6-7, 314-pounder from Laramie has added about 45 pounds to his frame since joining the program in 2018.
“It’s year four already. I’m still classified as a sophomore (in eligibility), which is nuts,” said Crum, who plans to graduate in the spring. “Physically, I came in at like 260, 270, and I’m 315 now. … We’ve had three O-line coaches that have stayed for more than two weeks. So mentally, I’ve been able to draw from coach Fuchs, coach Miller and now coach Frazier.
“Coach Frazier, that dude is wicked smart and he has grown my mental game through the roof.”
Shared championship roots in Fargo
Polasek, hired to replace Brent Vigen after the longtime UW offensive coordinator accepted the head coaching job at Montana State in February, wants the Cowboys to be more balanced on offense.
That means allowing Sean Chambers, who has averaged 11.3 pass attempts per game during his career, to air the ball out more frequently.
But the veteran offensive line coach is still going to lean on the big guys to wear opposing defenses out with a physical, productive run game.
“We love the group,” Polasek said. “They are experienced. I hope that we can be more than that. I hope what we’re doing is trying to get them to understand we’ve got a guy (Frazier) that’s been with the Jets, that’s been with Pat Hill (at Fresno State). We’ve got a guy (Polasek) that’s been with (Iowa coach) Kirk Ferentz, was around (2020 NFL) first-round pick (Tristan Wirfs), a potential (2021) Outland Trophy winner (Tyler Linderbaum).
“So we’ve got some knowledge there. And these guys as a group fit in there with all those guys. Now we’re trying to raise the bar as far as our finish and our attention to detail within our schemes how we’re attacking a defense. We’ve tried to tighten up all that, and they’re doing a good job of leading.”
Before going to Iowa, a program with a long tradition of developing elite offensive linemen, Polasek was the offensive coordinator for two of North Dakota State’s FCS national championship teams.
Bohl, who led the Bison to three previous national titles before coming to UW, hired Polasek as a graduate assistant at NDSU in 2006.
“I was starting to get to the point in my career again where I was really hungry to lead and to impact young coaches and to impact a staff and to impact recruiting,” Polasek said of the decision to leave Iowa for UW. “And, quite frankly, to be part of a program that was built on toughness, togetherness and is a smart, physical football team. To be back with coach Bohl, as I’ve said so many times, he is the mentor that I looked to for a lot of my background and philosophy-wise my approach.
"It’s just been a blast so far.”
Put it on the O-line plates
The Cowboys have a stable of proven running backs, led by first-team all-MWC star Xazavian Valladay. There is experience (Ayden Eberhardt) and explosiveness (Isaiah Neyor) at wide receiver. There is size at tight end (Treyton Welch) and versatility at fullback (Parker Christensen). And finally two healthy quarterbacks (Chambers, Levi Williams).
UW also returns a freshman all-American placekicker in John Hoyland and a top-20 defense with championship-quality depth on the defensive line and one of the nation’s best players in linebacker Chad Muma.
But when push comes to shove, this team is only going to go as far as the offensive line takes it.
“I think that’s the strength of our football team,” Bohl said. “That’s always dangerous to say one group is the strength. But if you just look at their experience level and the number of years that they’ve played and their ability, we’ll need to leverage that. And we will. I’m pleased with that group.”
UW’s stout defense, which lost its share of practice battles during fall camp after doing most of the heavy lifting in recent seasons, backed up Bohl’s sentiments.
“I think going against our offense, you could tell there was a good sense of confidence with what coach Polasek has been doing here,” defensive end Garrett Crall said. “It was really fun to go up against those guys.”
Now it’s time for the O-line, which has been stabilized despite having position coaches coming and going through the revolving door, to make the opposition miserable in the fourth quarter when it’s winning time.
“We know the game depends how we go,” Velazquez said. “If we’re not doing our job, it could put the game on the line. We want the pressure, we want the weight on us to put the game on our plates. We love it.”
