Wyoming Cowboys win classic 14-13 Border War over Colorado State Rams

FORT COLLINS – The Pokes belted out "Ragtime Cowboy Joe" after another emotional, come-from-behind road victory.

It was a redemption song for Jayden Clemons and Alex Brown.

The quarterback that was ignored during the high school recruiting process and the wide receiver buried on the depth chart connected for one shining moment that will be a part of Border War lore.

Clemons' 32-yard touchdown pass to Brown delivered Wyoming's 14-13 victory over Colorado State in the 114th meeting between the bitter rivals on Saturday night at Canvas Stadium.

"Because the guys on this team, they had my back when no one else did," Clemons said when asked why answering a question about Brown led to a stream of tears streaking his eye black. "I put a lot of work, a lot of time, on the field, off the field, offseason, in season … and to have an opportunity to come in and have those guys trust me meant a lot. That’s why I’m so emotional."

Brown, who had two receptions for nine yards all season entering the game, was more matter-of-fact about making his first career touchdown in the biggest moment of the season.

Perhaps that's because Clemons, a former walk-on, and the uber-talented Brown have developed an unbreakable bond together while waiting for a chance to step into the spotlight.

"It’s something we’ve been practicing, it’s not something new," Brown said. "I feel like it’s just something y’all have seen for the first time like in public. In our team everybody already knows what we’re capable of. It was just about getting an opportunity to showcase that."

The Cowboys (7-3, 5-1), who gave up a long special teams touchdown in the first quarter and lost starting quarterback Andrew Peasley in the second quarter, beat the Rams (2-8, 2-4) for the sixth time in the last seven meetings.

The Rams had all of the momentum and a six-point lead when Clayton Stewart boomed a 55-yard punt that Tory Horton – the most dynamic player on the field – muffed to completely change the momentum of the game.

Senior safety Miles Williams recovered the fumble at the CSU 18-yard line but an unsportsmanlike penalty against the Cowboys moved it back to the 33.

Clemons calmly connected with Brown to give the Pokes their first lead of the game with 10:47 remaining.

"Jayden came here initially without a scholarship. He was at the bottom of the depth chart," UW head coach Craig Bohl noted. "Tonight was a big, big moment for him. He played on a big stage and answered the bell."

The Rams answered with a drive down to the UW 22, but Michael Boyle missed a 37-yard field goal.

Horton tried to return Stewart's final punt of the game from the goal-line but killed precious seconds off the clock while matriculating up to the 19-yard line.

Cale Millen was unable to steal the win with only 50 seconds remaining on the clock. The talented redshirt freshman's final completion to Horton for 24 yards was too little, too late.

The star receiver's desperate lateral to running back Avery Morrow as time expired was snuffed out by linebacker Easton Gibbs.

"What it boils down to is they had a couple big plays, but they couldn’t move the ball on us," Gibbs said. "We were confident in that. We knew our pass rush was good all year and we were confident going into that situation. We knew what we had to do and we went and did it."

The Cowboys had a 12-play, 62-yard drive early in the third quarter, but with a chance to tie the score John Hoyland missed a 37-yard field goal wide right.

Despite having two of its best players, Gibbs and Jordan Bertagnole, get injured on a second-and-goal, UW managed to get a third-down stop.

CSU settled for a 23-yard field goal by Boyle to make the score 13-7 with 12:55 remaining.

Millen finished 18-for-26 passing for 251 yards, Horton had eight catches for 168 yards and Morrow had 104 yards rushing.

But it only added up to six points for CSU's offense.

After a three-and-out by the Cowboys on the first possession of the game, Horton returned the ensuing punt 72 yards for a touchdown to make the score 7-0 before most fans could take a sip of their overpriced craft beer.

It was the first time since UW had given up a punt return for a touchdown since a 63-14 loss to Boise State on Nov. 22, 2014.

"Our team has really galvanized by going through some ups and downs," Bohl said. "They just keep playing."

Peasley was intercepted on the next drive by Henry Blackburn trying to force a pass to Treyton Welch, who was also blanketed by Ayden Hector down the seam.

UW’s defense responded with DeVonne Harris and Gibbs sacking Millen on a third-and-8.

Peasley was sacked for another three-and-out. UW averaged minus-1.3 yards per play on its first three drives.

Morrow picked up four yards on a fourth-and-2 at the UW 49-yard line and Boyle capped the 14-play, 35-yard drive with a 40-yard field goal to make the score 10-0. CSU had possession for 7:32 during the 14-play, 35-yard drive.

Millen connected with Horton on a 48-yard pass but squandered another red-zone opportunity by throwing an interception right to cornerback Deron Harrell in the end zone.

"We need to stop doing that," Gibbs said of falling behind early on the road. The Pokes trailed 14-0 at New Mexico and 10-0 at Hawaii before rallying for wins. "But we start climbing back in and people start getting frustrated."

Clemons replaced Peasley on the next series, another three-and-put for the Pokes.

Bertagnole’s second sack seemed to fire up the visitors. Clemons ran for six yards on a third-and-2 and found Joshua Cobbs for an 18-yard catch-and-run on a third-and-8.

Then Clemons scampered for a 14-yard touchdown run on a third-and-2 to cut UW’s deficit to 10-7 with 34 second left.

"That first drive being able to score and run it in myself, have a No. 1 next to my rushing touchdown (statistic), is pretty surreal," Clemons said. "That’s just a culmination of a lot of hard work and dedication I’ve put into this game. It’s all coming to fruition."

Horton caught an 18-yard pass to get CSU in range for a possible field goal, but the star receiver decided to try to score on the next play and was tackled by Jakorey Hawkins at the 3-yard line with no time on the clock.

"All I saw was the angle and I was like, ‘He can’t get a touchdown,’" Hawkins said. "Because I knew there were zero seconds left."

When the Rams ran out of time for good, the visitors rushed to the sideline and hoisted the Bronze Boot before singing the fight song with fans and again in the locker room.

It was sweet redemption for a backup quarterback, a forgotten receiver and a team that was picked to finish fifth in the Mountain Division, one spot behind CSU, in August.

Bohl and the Cowboys will host Boise State with first place on the line next Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.

"Being emotional like that, we can all take from that," Gibbs said after watching Clemons raw emotions spill out at the podium. "We all love each other so much on this team. It has been a good ride so far."