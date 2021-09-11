Wyoming Cowboys WR Isaiah Neyor scores first three touchdowns of his career against Northern Illinois Huskies

DEKALB, Ill. – Imagine how good Isaiah Neyor can be when he’s completely healthy?
Wyoming’s emerging star wide receiver stole the show and helped Sean Chambers steal back a 50-43 victory over Northern Illinois on Saturday at Huskie Stadium.
Neyor, who averaged 31.0 yards per catch but did not score a touchdown in 2020, finished his breakout performance against the Huskies with four receptions for 87 yards and two touchdowns.
The 6-foot-3 sophomore also ran for a 5-yard touchdown despite playing on a sprained ankle.
“It was a battle,” Neyor said. “I sprained it pretty bad, actually, about the second day of fall camp. It’s been messing with me, but I’ve been in the training room every single day. I’ve dedicated myself to the team and I can’t let my teammates down.”
Neyor’s 30-yard reception on the final drive – a spectacular leaping grab that was initially ruled incomplete – set up Chambers’ decisive 9-yard touchdown run with 1:35 remaining.
The clutch play helped the Cowboys (2-0) overcome what would have been a devastating collapse by answering NIU’s 28-0 spurt.
“It’s amazing,” Neyor said of his fast start after finishing with only eight receptions during UW’s 2-6 finish in 2020. “Last year was kind of frustrating. But I’m thankful for last year because it gave me the confidence I have now for this season. It’s being able to make plays for my teammates and show what I can really do.
“I’m thankful to my coaches for believing in me to go out there and do the right thing, for Sean believing in me.”
Neyor said the ankle “didn’t even bug me” during the track meet at Huskie Stadium. Bohl originally thought Chambers’ top target would miss the first two games of the season.
“A high ankle sprain on a really skilled player is going to take longer. We were given information that it would probably be the Ball State game before he could really, really go,” Bohl said. “I think he’s a little ahead of the curve. Today was a great showing of his ability. I think you’re just going to see more and more plays like he just did in the future.”
Snap decision
Bohl said another wobbly long snap earlier in the game factored into his decision to leave the offense on the field for the fourth-and-1 at the NIU 10-yard line.
The fact that UW’s offensive line was winning the line of scrimmage to that point also gave him confidence.
But the Huskies’ stop of Xazavian Valladay led to their amazing fourth-quarter comeback.
“In hindsight, boy, after it didn’t happen did I second-guess myself?” Bohl wondered aloud. “Yeah. That was the information that I went on, that was my call.”
Freshman linebacker Tommy Wroblewski handled the long-snapping duties on placekicks. John Hoyland finished 6-for-6 o extra points and did not attempt a field goal.
It was an area of concern for Bohl after regular long snapper Read Sunn suffered a season-ending injury during fall camp and defensive lineman Teagan Liufau skipped a snap on a botched extra point against Montana State.
“We’ve been working like crazy on that and it was a low-trajectory kick,” Bohl said of not letting Hoyland trot out for a chip shot that could have given UW a 23-point lead. “You just kind of balance those things out. Nothing had told me that we were not going to be able to at least get a dent and get a yard at that time.”
Notable
UW now leads the all-time series 2-0 over NIU. Both games are classic. The Pokes won the previous meeting 40-34 in triple overtime in the 2016 opener at War Memorial Stadium …
The Cowboys improved to 9-4 all-time against opponents from the Mid-American Conference, including 4-1 in road games. UW also defeated Central Michigan in the 2017 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise, Idaho. …
Two key defensive backs returned to the lineup and contributed to the win. Safety Rome Weber, who did not play in the opener for undisclosed reasons, had an interception. Cornerback Azizi Hearn, who was ejected from the Montana State game in the first quarter for targeting, finished with three tackles.
Quotable
“It was in my hands all of a sudden, it kind of surprised me a little bit,” UW linebacker Chad Muma said of his 23-yard interception return for a touchdown off NIU quarterback Rocky Lombardi. “He kind of just threw it right to me.”
Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn