Wyoming Cowboys WR Joshua Cobbs made difference-making plays against Hawaii

LARAMIE – Through nine games, Wyoming has scored 218 points and allowed 218 points.

So how are the Cowboys 6-3 overall and 4-1 in the Mountain West?

By making the plays that need to be made, even if they don’t show up in the box score.

That’s what wide receiver Joshua Cobbs did during UW’s 27-20 victory over Hawaii last Saturday in Honolulu.

Cobbs finished with three catches for 50 yards on a night when Andrew Peasley only completed seven passes for 76 yards.

More importantly, when Matthew Shipley’s brilliant onside kick bounced off Wyatt Wieland, Cobbs crashed into the pile and recovered the ball to seal the Pokes’ win.

“Wyatt went for it and didn’t come up with it, and I saw the ball on the floor and actually one of the guys from Hawaii had picked it up,” Cobbs said. “So I just did what I could to get it back from him though. We practice onside every week and that’s something we take pride in. When I get the opportunity to go out there and make the play, I try to make the play.”

Cobbs returned the favor after Wieland fell on his potential fumble against Northern Colorado earlier in the season.

UW took a 27-13 lead on Peasley’s second touchdown run with 4:12 remaining. The Warriors made it a one-score game when Brayden Schager threw a 20-yard touchdown to Zion Bowens to cap a nine-play, 75-yard drive with 2:32 left on the clock.

Then Craig Bohl thought he saw the Cowboys pry a defeat from the jaws of victory.

“My heart sunk,” Bohl said of his reaction to the onside kick. “I had seen enough. It was like a bad movie happening right in front of me. It was like the Titanic going down. You know, you plan all these things, the double hop … it’s like a shortstop or a third baseman have something come at them. When the ball went off Wyatt’s hand I was like, ‘OK, there’s about an 80 percent chance Hawaii is going to get it.’

“At that time, you think you about have the game secured and they go down and score and then the onside kick. I thought that may have been as big a play as any in the game.”

The Pokes were leading 20-13 and within range for John Hoyland to extend the lead to 10 points late in the fourth quarter.

But on a third-and-15, Peasley and Cobbs were on the same page reading the defense together and connected for a 20-yard completion to set up the quarterback’s 4-yard touchdown scamper.

“We kind of had that drawn up,” Cobbs said. “The safety rotated, which is something where we kind of had an idea that would alert me the ball would probably be coming my way.

“I went out there and made the play.”

UW returned to practice Tuesday to work on fundamentals. The Cowboys have an open date this weekend to get a head start in preparations for the Border War against Colorado State on Nov. 12 in Fort Collins (5 p.m., CBS Sports Network).