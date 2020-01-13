Wyoming DE Solomon Byrd named FWAA Freshman All-American

LARAMIE -- For the fourth time in five years, Wyoming has a freshman All-American as voted on by the Football Writers Association of America.

Defensive end Solomon Byrd is the latest Cowboy to earn FWAA Freshman All-America honors. The team was announced Monday.

Byrd, one of just two Group of Five defensive players to land on this year's team, led the Cowboys with 6.5 sacks this season and was second on the team in tackles for loss (9.5) as a backup. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound Byrd started one of the 12 games he played this season, finishing with 45 tackles.

The Palmdale, California, native is in his second year with the program after redshirting last season. Byrd joins center Keegan Cryder (2018) and former Cowboys Logan Wilson (2016) and Andrew Wingard (2015) as Wyoming players who have earned the honor from the FWAA.

